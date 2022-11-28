PICTURED: An ‘erratic’ mother who ‘stabbed her two young children to death and hid them in a bathtub’

An ‘erratic’ mother has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her two young children to death in their New York flat – after cops missed the bodies of the toddlers during their first visit to the scene.

Dimone Fleming, 22, is suspected of stabbing her three-year-old son Deshawn and 11-month-old Octavius ​​to death before hiding them in the Bronx bathtub.

Her family revealed that the mother thought her children were “devils” and often spoke of demons.

Police arrested Fleming, who was found ‘erratic and naked’ before realizing the two youngsters had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest.

The horrific incident happened in a third-floor apartment at a family shelter near Mount Hope around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene twice – and it wasn’t until the second trip that they found the young children dead.

Witnesses living in the building told DailyMail.com they saw the frantic mother holding her head and shouting: ‘What have I done?’ What did I do?’ in the hallway moments before the police arrived.

The children’s father, Columbus Canada, who discovered his children lifeless in the filled tub, had argued with Fleming the day before. He left the house the day before and stayed in his car overnight, DailyMail.com understands.

Fleming, who has not yet been declared an official suspect, remains in custody as a person of interest in the case. No charges have been filed.

The community came together today after the tragedy on Saturday night

Octavius’ great aunt, Casey Canada, told the NY Daily News that Fleming believed her children were “demons”.

She said, “She thought the children were demons. She said she was afraid of them.

“She really loved them for sure. It wasn’t wrong.

Just 10 minutes after the officers left, the boys’ father returned to find the two children unresponsive in the flat, and called the officers a second time around 7.55pm.

Before they arrived, neighbors helped the father pull the boys out of the bathtub – which was filled with water and covered with a bed sheet – and attempted to resuscitate them, according to DailyMail.com.

They were transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

At one point, before the cops arrived a second time, the boys’ panicked father made an impassioned plea for help upon discovering his sons’ bodies.

Tributes and candles were lit outside the building where the two brothers were found dead

Efforts to resuscitate the children, however, ultimately failed.

The children were found dead in the bedroom during the second visit by police in the evening

The building at 246 Echo Place provides social housing for low-income families. Neighbors told of the horror that unfolded as the father ran through the halls with the bloodied bodies of the boys begging for help

Police were called to the building on Saturday afternoon

This call was reportedly heard by a neighbor one floor above the fourth floor, who helped the distraught father pull the children out of the tub when he found them and administer CPR.

The eldest son’s godfather, who is also friends with the children’s father, told DailyMail.com he was among those trying to revive the toddlers during the ordeal.

He said the children were already bloody and he “knew they were dead”, but tried to help as much as he could.

Police found one of the children on the bed and the other on the floor of the apartment.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

Community members gathered in the Bronx on Sunday after the horrific news