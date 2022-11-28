Pinellas woman found with hatchet protruding from head dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County woman found Tuesday with an ax protruding from her head died Sunday, just days after her alleged attacker was arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the 56-year-old woman in the 4000 block of North 24th Street in St. Petersburg. The victim, later identified as Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries from the hatchet attack.

Deputies said Rogers was residing in the same house as the suspect at the time of the incident.

Detectives then identified Michel Dougherty, 40, as the suspect. Police say Dougherty fled St. Petersburg and was eventually located in Gainesville.

On Thursday, Dougherty was arraigned by a deputy from Alachua County, where he was arrested on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder. He is to be transferred to Pinellas County Jail at a later date.

Rogers remains in hospital and the sheriff’s office said his condition “remains life threatening.”