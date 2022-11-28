Police bring down Europe’s ‘super cocaine cartel’

Comment this story Comment

BRUSSELS – Law enforcement authorities from six different countries have joined forces to dismantle a “super cartel” of drug traffickers controlling around a third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the United Nations crime agency announced on Monday. European Union. Europol said 49 suspects had been arrested during the investigation, with the latest round of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place from November 8-19.

The agency said the police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command and control center and the logistical infrastructure of drug trafficking in Europe”.

More than 30 tonnes of drugs were seized during investigations carried out in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates with the support of Europol. The US Drug Enforcement Administration also played a role in bringing down the organization, which was also involved in money laundering, Europol said.

“The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the control and command of the suspects was massive,” Europol said, adding that the suspects were using encrypted communications to organize the drug shipments.

The Netherlands was the country where most arrests were made, with 14 suspects arrested in 2021. Europol said six “high-value targets” were arrested in Dubai.

Record quantities of cocaine are seized in Europe. Its availability on the continent has never been higher, with extremely high purity and low prices.