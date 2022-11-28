Home News Police bring down Europe’s ‘super cocaine cartel’

Police bring down Europe’s ‘super cocaine cartel’

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf off the southern coast of Mexico
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Comment

BRUSSELS – Law enforcement authorities from six different countries have joined forces to dismantle a “super cartel” of drug traffickers controlling around a third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the United Nations crime agency announced on Monday. European Union.

Europol said 49 suspects had been arrested during the investigation, with the latest round of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place from November 8-19.

The agency said the police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command and control center and the logistical infrastructure of drug trafficking in Europe”.

More than 30 tonnes of drugs were seized during investigations carried out in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates with the support of Europol. The US Drug Enforcement Administration also played a role in bringing down the organization, which was also involved in money laundering, Europol said.

“The scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the control and command of the suspects was massive,” Europol said, adding that the suspects were using encrypted communications to organize the drug shipments.

The Netherlands was the country where most arrests were made, with 14 suspects arrested in 2021. Europol said six “high-value targets” were arrested in Dubai.

Record quantities of cocaine are seized in Europe. Its availability on the continent has never been higher, with extremely high purity and low prices.

More than 214 tonnes of cocaine were seized in the region in 2020, a 6% increase on the previous year, and experts from the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction estimate the amount could reach 300 tonnes in 2022.

washingtonpost

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleKiln Announces €17 Million in Funding to Expand Staking Offering
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© RecentlyHeard.com - All rights reserved
MORE STORIES
Kiln Announces €17 Million in Funding to Expand Staking Offering

Kiln Announces €17 Million in Funding to Expand Staking Offering

As COVID protests spread, a brief history of rare acts of dissent in China

As COVID protests spread, a brief history of rare acts of...

India's housing market remains strong, despite rising rates, report says

India’s housing market remains strong, despite rising rates, report says

For visits with Michelangelo's David, she brings a feather duster

For visits with Michelangelo’s David, she brings a feather duster

Former White House 'disinformation czar' Nina Jankowicz registers as foreign agent

Former White House ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz registers as foreign agent

Best new Christmas movies to watch in 2022

Best new Christmas movies to watch in 2022