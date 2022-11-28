Prairie to Plate: Impact Analysis of Blockchain on the Global Livestock Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Prairie to Plate: Impact Analysis of Blockchain on the Global Livestock Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The livestock industry includes all operations involved in breeding land or aquatic animals and birds for human consumption. This report’s primary focus is to study blockchain technologies’ applications and impact in the livestock industry. This report captures the current trends in the industry, the drivers and restraints for implementing blockchain in the livestock industry, and key players that can support implementing blockchain along the livestock value chain.

Blockchain can impact the whole prairie-to-plate livestock value chain:

Improves efficiency and record-keeping at farms

Makes livestock payments and insurance claims more secure and faster

Improves food supply chain traceability

Ensures food quality by securing certificates and quality information

Helps customers see the necessary food information easily

Democratizes the livestock market

Based on the publisher’s analysis, supply chain traceability, certifications, and the ability to scan and know food information are the most impactful blockchain applications. This report does not address all livestock industry challenges but does indicate how blockchain could resolve a few of them.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8™: Factors Creating Pressure On Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8™

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Blockchain in the Livestock Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine™

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Research Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

The Drivers for Implementing Blockchain in Livestock Are Emerging – Most Will Have a Greater Long-term Impact

The Restraints to Adopting Blockchain in Livestock Are Short Term, Which Better Education and Cheaper Technologies Will Solve

3. Blockchain Technology Landscape and Livestock Industry Overview

Blockchain Is an Emerging Technology That Is Changing the Way Businesses Operate

The Livestock Industry Landscape Is Changing

Animal Health Monitoring and the Pressure to Become Eco-Friendly Are the Trends Most Impacting the Livestock Industry

4. Blockchain in Livestock Industry Landscape

Blockchain Can Improve the Transparency, Security, Traceability, and Efficiency of the Livestock and Associated Industries

Easing the Process and Improving the Accuracy of Animal Health Checks and Farm Recordkeeping Using Blockchain

Helping Small Farmers Receive Their Payments Promptly and Accurately

Providing Certifications Based on Blockchain Data Can Avoid Tedious Paperwork

Ascertaining the Cause of Livestock Losses Becomes Easier with Blockchain

Capturing Food Quality, Meat Variety, and Product Ingredients on Blockchain Makes It Irrefutable and Easy to Verify

Blockchain Can Provide Customers Confidence about an Animal’s Rearing, Feeding, Processing, and Transportation

Democratizing the Access to Organized Markets by Improving Customers’ Food Quality Perception and Creating Price Transparency

Patent Analysis – During the Past 3 Years, Patents Relating to Blockchain in Livestock Have Increased Rapidly

Patents Relating to Blockchain in the Livestock Industry Originate from Many Organizations

Funding and Investment Analysis – The Blockchain in Livestock Market Is Poised for Strong Growth Because of Government and Business-to-business (B2B) Partnerships

5. Impact Analysis of Blockchain in Livestock Industry

Factors the Impact Analysis Considers

AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation

AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation

Issuing Certificates, Securing Food Certificates, and Allowing Customers to Scan Food Information Are the Most Impactful Applications of Blockchain

AHP Impact Analysis

6. Stakeholder Ecosystem: Key Players and Companies to Action

Key Players

Integrating Blockchain and Knowledge Graphs to Improve Traceability

End-to-end Food Traceability Can Help the Food Supply Chain

Modular, Easy to Deploy Blockchain Solutions for Quick Adoption

Complement Blockchain with IoT for Ready-to-implement Solutions

Leverage Blockchain to Ease Quality Assurance for Aggregators

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Will Make Livestock Transactions Seamless

Growth Opportunity 2: Implement Precision Farming with Blockchain and IoT

Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain Will Increase Meat Supply Chain Transparency

8. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Frost, Why Now?

Legal Disclaimer

