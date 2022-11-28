Prince William and Kate are returning to the United States for the first time in 8 years. Here’s what you need to know.

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are due to travel to Boston this week to attend the second annual awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an independent charity that was once part of the Prince’s Royal Foundation and the Princess of Wales.

It will be the royal couple’s first trip to the United States in eight years. The last time they were in the country, in 2014, Prince William met former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. The couple also met Tom Hanks, and mixed with Jay-Z and Beyonce at a Brooklyn Nets game.

However, this trip will be much more singularly centered on one issue: climate change.

According to the royal household, William and Kate will limit their visit to the Boston area from Wednesday to Friday. The main purpose of their visit will be to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which is due to take place on Friday.

Prince William, who helped launch the initiative, will deliver a speech at the end of the ceremony. Princess Kate will join actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley to announce the five winners who will each receive £1million to help them in their efforts to protect and restore nature, clean the air, revive the oceans , eliminate waste and fight against the climate. change.

The award is given to those whose work could help make a substantial difference on Earth by 2030, according to the organization, and five groups will receive the award each year until this year. Last year’s ceremony took place in London.

Today we’re revealing the amazing line-up of hosts, presenters, and performers for the 2022 Earthshot Prize! Want to discover this year’s program? #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/BcSV9aIpqc — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) November 28, 2022

Prior to the event, their trip will focus on studying the predicted impact of climate change on the city in which the awards ceremony is taking place. According to the Royal Household, William and Kate will meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as well as local organizations and those who are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“Recognizing the significant challenges facing the coastal city of Boston due to climate change, the Prince and Princess will see firsthand the work local organizations are doing to mitigate the risk of sea level rise,” said the royal household. “Their Royal Highnesses will also spend time learning about some of the innovative green technologies that have been incubated in the region during a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville.”

