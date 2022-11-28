Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi

Indore: Sunday, the sixth day of its stop in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congressman Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Indore, the cleanest city in the country. The city where the BJP has a stronghold has seen Congress lose both mayoral elections since 1995 and Lok Sabha elections since 1984.

Speaking at the Rajwada Palace, Gandhi attacked the BJP-led central government saying, “What the Chinese military could not do to India was done through demonetization and a faulty TPS.”

According to a report by NDTVthe MP for Wayanad reiterated his claim that the twin policies were “disastrous” and hampered the flow of cash to small and medium traders and farmers, who he said are the main sources of employment in the country.

He said the decision led to the end of jobs in the country, adding that until micro, small and medium enterprises and farmers are revived, young Indians will not get jobs. He said: “Look what’s happening now, those with engineering degrees and other professional degrees are driving taxis or delivering food to order.”

Focusing more on financing the saffron party, Gandhi said money from the pockets of the poor was rapidly changing hands and reaching the BJP, which put it into the pockets of “greedy MPs to overthrow elected governments in the states”.

He also claimed that the media ignored their pressing public issues and instead reported on celebrities. He said reporters did it under pressure and he didn’t blame them. “Take a TV remote and start flipping through the channels, you will only see Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. You will never see the worried faces and blistered hands of our farmers,” he said.

The son of famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, Satlaj Indori, also joined the yatra. He said he gave Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including his autobiography.

For its part, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, will travel a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region in western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before reaching Rajasthan on December 4, according to the schedule announced by the left. The yatra has so far covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts over the past six days.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.