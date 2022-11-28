Reality TV star Matt Wright has issued an arrest warrant after a fatal helicopter crash in the Northern Territories

Reality TV star Matt Wright has broken his silence after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a fatal helicopter crash that killed his co-star earlier this year.

Chris “Willow” Wilson, who also starred in Outback Wrangler and Wild Croc Territory, was collecting crocodile eggs in the Northern Territory on February 28 when the helicopter he was in crashed, killing Wilson and leaving a second man seriously injured.

Wright, 43, has now been asked to report to Darwin Police, Sky News Australia reported, and is expected to be charged with multiple offenses including perverting the course of justice , destroying evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

The helicopter crash killed the co-star of their reality show ‘Outback Wrangler and Wild Croc Territory’. mattwright / Instagram

In a statement provided to NCA NewsWire, a spokesperson for Wright said he “strongly denies any wrongdoing.”

“What happened was a tragic accident that claimed the life of a loved one,” the spokesperson said.

“His immediate concern after the accident was the condition of the two crew members on board at the time.

“The next priority was to ensure that other helicopters and team members on site were safe and that the location was safe.

“Matt will not make any further statements, but he will vigorously defend the charges.”

Wright lives in Queensland and has until Wednesday to report to police in Darwin, where the accident has been under investigation for more than six months.

The 43-year-old traveled to the scene of the accident in another helicopter with three other people.

Wright will have to turn into authorities by Wednesday. mattwright / Instagram

Two of those people – pilot Michael Burbidge and police officer Neil Mellon – have since been charged with a number of offences, including destruction of evidence.

Both remain in court.

Former Acting Senior Sergeant Mellon has been charged with 35 offenses and will return to court on December 7.

He is notably accused of having attempted to pervert the course of justice, destroyed evidence and made false declarations.

Burbidge will return to court Jan. 25 on four counts, including attempting to pervert the course of justice, destroying evidence, making false statements and fabricating evidence.

In the days following the crash, Wright shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to the man he called a “brother.”

“Willow, you were truly an amazing person – a father all children would wish for, a husband all men would aspire to be, a son to be proud of and a companion who is a brother,” he captioned a series of images shared with its 510K. Instagram followers on March 11.

“You left an incredible legacy – you accomplished so much, influenced those around you for the better, and created adventures that showed everyone how best to spend our time here.”

Wright just had her second child on November 18. mattwright / Instagram

He said he was grateful that Wilson’s family could keep his memory close by watching episodes of their television work.

“Buddy, you’re made for TV, a natural charisma and manner with words that light up the screen and make our shows what they are,” he said.

“I’m grateful to Dani and the boys for being able to watch you and your adventures forever.”

Wright’s wife Kaia gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Dusty Faith, on November 18.

“Willow – how grateful I am that you and @mattwright have found each other in this life to play together,” she wrote in a tribute to Wilson in March.

“Thank you for being an awesome uncle to Banjo, he loved his Wiwow and thank you for answering every call I made when I needed advice or to pull the breeze, you’re the best.”

Sebastian Robinson, who was piloting the helicopter at the time, suffered serious spinal injuries in the crash, but survived.