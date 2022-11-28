Robert Downey Jr. recalls years of drug addiction in “Sr.” from Netflix: “It’s shocking that only one film has been completed”

In his new Netflix documentary, Sr.Robert Downey Jr. is lucky to say goodbye to his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who passed away last July at the age of 85. And he’s also blessed with some tough conversations, including a heart-to-heart about their years on drugs.

The loosely-structured film, directed by Chris Smith (the man behind Netflix Fire documentary), is ostensibly a reflection on the career of the avant-garde director. But it quickly becomes clear that the real story is the relationship between Downey Jr. and his father. Referring to each other as “Jr.” and “Sr.” throughout, father and son have an easy back-and-forth and mutual respect for each other’s filmmaking talents. Sr.’s artistic independent filmmaking in New York was clearly a huge influence on Jr., who spent his early years in a crib on set. But in addition to all the positive aspects of life in the film industry, there were also catastrophic pitfalls, namely drug and alcohol abuse.

“I was a drug addict,” Sr. says candidly to the camera, recalling his years of filmmaking in the ’70s when Jr. was just beginning to come of age. “Mostly cocaine and marijuana.” In a separate interview, Jr. confirms that even at his young age he “knew what was going on in that basement.”

Then, speaking on the phone with his father, Jr. states that it would be “negligent” not to mention how his father’s drug use led Jr. down his own path to addiction. “I would rather miss this conversation,” his father jokes.

Although neither says it in so many words in the film, father and son have publicly stated that Jr. started using drugs when he was eight, thanks to his father, who shared substances with his son. Thinking back to that time, Jr. says in the documentary, “We all alter our consciousness with substances. I was just playing a game of wanting to calm down, or stay charged, rather than dealing with the fact that things had gotten out of hand. Honestly, more than anything, I’m looking back and leaving. “It’s shocking that only one movie came out finished.” But that didn’t stop us Downeys.

But while some may think Jr. has every right to resent his dad, the Marvel star instead credits his dad for helping him get clean. Sr. began cleaning up his act after his marriage to Laura Ernst in 1991 and remained clean after Ernst’s death in 1994.

“I remember it very, very, very deeply,” says Jr. “Even though it took me another 20 years to put my own shit together, you and Laura became this stable force for me.”

Jr. chokes while remembering the death of Ernst, a victim of Lou Gehrig’s disease. And he remembers how essential it was that his father didn’t relapse in the face of his grief. “When you lost it, and you stayed sober, and I was still out there, you were just telling me to stay on the planet, and not give up, and all that,” Jr. says. “You weren’t exactly a man without karma. Don’t let me fuck—let’s not twist the truth here. But it was a super important thing.

Sr. is visibly touched by his son’s compassion and replies, “It’s nice to hear it like that. You’ve earned it, with what you’ve been through.

Father and son sit quietly with this for a while. Then Sr. breaks the tension: “Okay. It is worthy of a stupidity of an evening. Jr. responds with a shaky laugh and the scene ends.

It’s an emotional moment, especially knowing that in a few months, father and son will say their last goodbyes. But in making this movie, the two had the kind of closure most of us can only imagine.

Sr. is playing now in select theaters and will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, December 2.