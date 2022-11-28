Russia “redirects its exports and imports to new markets” – RT in French

Traveling to Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the efforts of Moscow, which is seeking to “redirect its exports and imports to new markets”, particularly to Asia.

During a meeting in Moscow with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on November 28, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia was implementing “significant measures to redirect its exports and imports to new markets”.

“Work is progressing to build and increase the efficiency of new main east-west and north-south international corridors”, he said, stressing that a project with Kazakhstan aimed at increasing the crossing capacity of -automotive borders was in progress.

“Conditions are in place to intensify freight transport by sea, in particular via the Caspian Sea and the Irtysh River. The Eurasian railway alliance founded by Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus works and ensures a stable and secure link between the countries of the Eurasian continent,” the Head of State further explained.

In mid-October, at the summit of the Conference for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Vladimir Putin had already mentioned “major changes in politics and the world economy”, including the emergence of Asia which, according to him, leads to the construction of a “truly multipolar” world. “Countries in the Asian region are the engine of global economic growth,” he said.

The emphasis on a multipolar world is a recurring leitmotif of Vladimir Putin’s political line on the international scene. The Russian president indeed regularly castigates the American hyperpower and the hegemonic ambitions that he attributes to Western leaders, conversely praising the emergence of a world dominated by a multitude of actors.