Russian Cup tie between Zenit St Petersburg and Spartak Moscow sees punches and kicks thrown as SIX red cards are given in disturbingly chaotic scenes where “everyone fought, even substitutes and staff”

A Russian Cup game between Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow descended into ominous chaos with punches, kicks and knees being thrown, with six red cards handed out.

The game was taking place during the World Cup with Russian national and club teams banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

@fabiopaleixo Things started with a seemingly normal scramble match between Quincy Promes and Wilmar Barrios

@fabiopaleixo But Rodrigao’s kicks made things nasty

@fabiopaleixo It was soon chaos as the substitutes joined in and started throwing punches

Although all eyes were on Qatar, league leaders Zenit and Spartak grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons as they battled it out in a cup clash.

Both sides won’t play again until March as Russia enter their winter break with Zenit six points clear of Spartak in the Premier League, but they have left their mark in more ways than one.

With a cup encounter ending 0-0 in normal times, a meeting between Zenit’s Wilmar Barrios and former Netherlands winger Quincy Promes quickly turned sour.

Referee Vladimir Moskalev struggled to break up a shoving match before Zenit’s Brazilian defender Rodrigao began attempting to kick his opponent.

It saw a flood of players step in, with Rodrigao being punched in the face as the bench flew down the pitch.

Spartak substitute Alexander Sobolev then swung into action as if it were a boxing match, as coaching staff and groups of players appeared on the pitch.

@fabiopaleixo Sobolev began throwing tedders

@fabiopaleixo And soon everyone was on the ground

@fabiopaleixo The referee started producing red cards

@fabiopaleixo But he had no control over the situation

The referee had already started handing out red cards as the chaos began to die down, with Barrios, Rodrgio and ex-Barcelona Malcom sent off for Zenit, while trio Spartako Sobolev, Shamar Nicholson and Aleksandr Selikhov also received their marching orders.

Spartak’s match report on the game read: “The fight still took place. It all started with the junction of Promes with Barrios, as well as the exchange of blows by the same Rodrigao and Nicholson.

“And this time much more desperate. Everyone fought, including the substitutes and the staff. As a result, after a long break, Moskalev eliminated this “couple”, as well as Sobolev, Malcolm, Barrios and Selikhov, who took a particularly active part in the events.

While all of this was going on, the only player absent from the game due to the World Cup, Zenit’s Dejan Lovren, was lacing up his boots for Croatia preparing to beat Canada 4-1.

Despite the unsavory scenes, the match was able to resume for a decisive penalty shootout, with Brazilian Zenit goalkeeper Ivan as the hero, saving two penalties to win the match.