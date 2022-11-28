Save up to 50% on suitcases

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today is your last chance to take advantage of Monos’ Black Friday sales, which end November 27.

So, don’t miss rare deals like up to 50% off carry-on luggage, oversized luggage and travel accessories with code BLACK FRIDAY2022.

Shoppers can also expect to see discounts of up to 30% from November 28 through December 4 with code CYBERWEEK2022.

Although arguably best known for its carry-on with a front pocket suitable for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage, travel accessories and even clothes. The travel brand has made a name for itself with the practical organization of its suitcases, as evidenced by its Pro Plus Carry-on with additional storage space.

Plus, luggage is a handy holiday gift when your friends and loved ones start planning their winter trips.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Monos products that are on sale below, and be sure to redeem the code. BLACK FRIDAY2022 to access the discount.

Best Black Friday Monos Suitcase Deals

Monos Offers FAQ

What are the most popular Monos luggage styles?

Monos’ most popular luggage styles are the Carry-On Pro and its larger counterpart, the Carry-On Pro Plus. One reviewer found himself particularly fond of both cases, with the storage organization and the front pocket that fits a laptop as obvious features.

Although Monos’ hybrid suitcase collection is a popular option, we don’t recommend it. The latches on hybrid bags make them difficult to close unless they are under-packaged. We recommend sticking with its classic Carry-On and Check-In line.

Is Monos or Away better?

Both Away and Monos have certain advantages, and truth be told, the “best” suitcase depends on your travel expectations. Monos is known for its more modern design and organizational structure, especially the front pocket of the suitcases which perfectly fits a laptop. Meanwhile, Away is known for its consistency and its very own feature: the detachable magazine.

