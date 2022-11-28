Second person arrested for Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

Local

Omar Johnson, of Canterbury, NH, was arrested in Connecticut. At least one suspect is still at large. A branch of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven was robbed by three masked people wielding guns. Ray Ewing / Vineyard Gazette

A second suspect in the armed robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank was arrested on Friday.

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested following a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut, Tisbury police said. He was charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm. Officers arrested Johnson around 8 p.m. Friday.

Johnson is believed to be one of three people who rocked Martha’s Vineyard by pulling off a brazen heist. For some in the area, it evoked memories of famous historic flights.

Another suspect, Miquel A. Jones, was arrested in connection with the robbery last week. Jones was charged last week with a single count of being an afterthought accessory to the robbery. Jones pleaded not guilty.

The robbery took place on the morning of November 17, when employees of the Vineyard Haven branch of Rockland Trust were working to open the bank for the day. Three people, all wearing gloves and the same Halloween-style mask, entered the building. Armed with firearms, they bound bank workers with duct tape and plastic restraints, according to an impeachment report provided by the district attorney’s office to Boston.com.

One of three suspects who robbed the Rockland Trust bank at Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard. – Cape Town and DA Islands Office

The thieves gained access to a safe, officials said, and fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash. They stole a bank clerk’s SUV and drove it to a parking lot in a state forest in Edgartown, The Boston Globe reported. Shortly after, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra with a missing hubcap was seen leaving the lot.

Police found the Elantra in Tisbury on November 18 and arrested it, the World reported. Jones was driving the car. Officers searched the vehicle and found three $100 bills, two of which had sequential serial numbers. They also recovered a pair of sneakers and dark clothing that matched surveillance video and witness testimony.

Jones, a former Jamaican professional soccer player who worked as a landscaper in Edgartown, ‘continually’ changed his story when questioned by police, according to the World.

Police said two other suspects appeared to have left the island on a ferry shortly after the robbery. Security video of a Stop & Shop in Vineyard Haven near the Steamship Authority ferry terminal was allegedly used in the investigation. Police surrounded a Falmouth Holiday Inn later that day, but no suspects were found there.

During his interview, Jones detailed his connection to Johnson and described him as the brother of Jones’ partner. Jones said Johnson drove to Martha’s Vineyard a day before the flight and stayed at Jones’s, according to the World. Johnson was reportedly one of the people seen boarding a ferry off the island in the hours after the flight.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Tisbury Police at 508-696-4240.