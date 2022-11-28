Senator Chris Murphy: Not enough votes to pass the assault weapons ban Joe Biden wants

Sen. Chris Murphy says Democrats don’t have enough votes in the Senate to pass the kind of “assault” weapons ban championed by President Biden, but he’d like to try to get something through the new Congress.

Connecticut Democrat Mr. Murphy said he wanted to move the issue forward with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer in winning another Senate seat for Democrats in the June 6 election runoff. December in Georgia.

“I’m glad President Biden is pushing us to vote on an assault weapons ban,” Murphy told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The House has already passed it. He sits before the Senate. Does he have 60 votes in the Senate right now? Probably not. But let’s see if we can try to get that number as close to 60 as possible. If we don’t have the votes, then we’ll talk to Senator Schumer and maybe come back next year, maybe with a senator extra, and we’ll see if we can do better.

Mr. Murphy said the Senate should consider whether counties are enforcing gun laws that are on the books. He said Congress may have to withdraw funding from places that don’t follow their laws.

“They decided that they would basically refuse to implement the current laws. It’s a growing problem in this country,” he said. “And I think we’re going to have to have a conversation about that in the United States Senate. Do we want to continue providing funding to law enforcement in counties that refuse to enforce state and federal gun laws? »

Mr Murphy weighed in after mass shootings at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, which reignited the debate over gun violence in the United States.

Colorado passed a red flag law in 2019 to prevent people in crisis from accessing firearms if a family member or law enforcement officer reports the person, resulting in an orderly ban by the court.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, told CBS it’s unclear whether the law should have prevented the alleged nightclub shooter from getting a gun because he was involved. in a bomb threat incident in 2021.

“I’m sure what will be looked at is ‘Why hasn’t he been prosecuted?’” Mr Polis said.