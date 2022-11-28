Sgx Nifty Futures indicates a negative start for Sensex and Nifty

Rajesh Khanna
Live Stock Market Updates: India’s benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 stocks are set to open lower on the first trading day of the week amid mixed hints from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, a leading indicator of the Nifty index, fell 81 points and 0.4% to 18,580 before the opening bell in India. Indian Oil shares will be in focus as the oil marketing company said it raised Rs 2,500 crore by issuing unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable and non-convertible debentures.

