Small plane caught in power lines after crash, passengers OK

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A small plane carrying at least two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday night in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as authorities tried to extricate the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, New York, crashed into power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The FAA said two people were on board.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, then posted a video message on Twitter saying three people were on board but were not injured. He said rescuers had been in contact with them.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a Mooney M20J.

The video showed a small white plane positioned nose down near an electrical tower. The plane was stuck about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground and transmission lines remained live, complicating rescue efforts, Piringer said.

“Everything is still under tension right now,” he said.

Utility Pepco reported that about 80,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. Piringer said many traffic lights were also out in the area.

The accident happened in Gaithersburg, a town of 69,000 people located about 39 kilometers northwest of Washington, DC.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened.