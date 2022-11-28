Small plane crashes into power lines in the United States, causing a major outage

No one was injured in the plane crash in Maryland, United States.

Maryland:

A small plane crashed into power lines in the US state of Maryland last night, causing widespread power outage in Montgomery County, The Washington Post reported citing local authorities.

No one was injured during the accident. More than 90,000 homes and businesses were affected due to the countywide power outage.

“A small plane has crashed into power lines in the Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd area knocking out power to parts of the county. @mcfrs is on scene. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA as there are still wires energized,” the Montgomery said. Departmental police on Twitter.

The accident happened near a commercial area during the rains, but the real cause is yet to be determined. It is believed the plane may have struck power lines as high as the 10th floor, but this could not be immediately confirmed, according to the report.

An investigation is underway.