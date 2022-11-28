Soccer. World Cup 2022: the Bretons “delighted” with Doha

Alain Bosser and Henri Leray are Bretons happy to have made the trip to Qatar for a World Cup which they consider “very well organized”. Met on the spot Saturday evening before France – Denmark near the 974, “Gwenn ha du” visible, necessarily, these two Quimpérois have already “visited a lot” of the capital and its surroundings. Arrived Tuesday for the first match of the France team, they will leave at the end of next week. “We visited Doha, the museum of Islamic art, but also a camel farm, Alain list. On Monday, we leave for the desert.

” No regrets “

The two friends, present in Brazil in 2014 for the World Cup, say out loud, after their first feeling, the good they think of a country openly decried on several subjects. “Everything is going well, we are delighted, we have no regrets, says Alain, football fan and president of the Mondial wards of Plomelin, in South Finistère. Every day, we meet people who work here, and they are not unhappy at all. They earn their living in their own way and live in their own way, but we Europeans would like them to live like us. No, it’s not possible…” Qatar is very criticized during this World Cup on the working conditions of emigrant workers, among others, with controversies which have been linked together lately.

“Not very well seen to say that we were going there”

“The architecture is magnificent, they have extraordinary taste, still supports Henri. We go to people, because football is made for that. We are lucky to be in great freedom here, we have no constraints, which surprised us a bit. Everyone is relaxed. We can be in shorts, for example, without having any remarks. In the dinners, in Quimper, to say that we were going there was not very well seen, however”.

In Qatar, Alain and Henri, rented in an apartment in Doha, bought tickets for the three group matches of the French team. They also attended Cameroon – Switzerland and Ecuador – Netherlands. “For each, it cost us around 3,500 euros for ten days, calculates Alain. With six games, the plane and accommodation”.

