Sophia Grace shops for baby clothes and shares pregnancy updates

Rajesh Khanna
Sophia Grace Shops For Baby Clothes And Shares Pregnancy Updates

Sophia has not yet chosen a name for her son. “I’ve had a few that I’ve loved, but I’m still not sure,” she said, “and when I find out, I won’t turn it off until the baby is born. “

Meanwhile, she navigates towards the end of her second trimester of pregnancy, with no desire to eat. “Honestly, I haven’t had one until now,” she told E! New. “If anything, I had a loss of appetite. I can’t wait for March. It feels like it’s dragging on, but I’m almost there now.”

Sophia documented her pregnancy and baby shopping on her YouTube channel. In a November 26 video, she shared footage of herself browsing strollers inside Bababoom.

“I haven’t received a gift from anyone yet,” the influencer told E! News, “but I’m sure once I have a baby shower Rosie will buy something amazing because she always gets me things I love.”

