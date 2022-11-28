Starting QB confusion and injuries mark Chicago Bears 31-10 loss to New York Jets – Reuters Sports News

Mike White won the substitute battle on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The New York Jets quarterback, replacing benched starter Zach Wilson, threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Trevor Siemian, who started in place of injured Bears starter Justin Fields, completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception on a wet New Jersey afternoon.

Siemian was the starting quarterback, then the backup, then the starter in the 90 minutes leading up to the game.

A A member of the Bears media relations staff told reporters About 50 minutes before the game, Siemian suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups, and the team instead turned to third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. But the Bears changed their tune about 40 minutes later, saying Siemian could play.

He played the whole game.

In the second half, the Bears didn’t enter Jets territory until the start of the fourth quarter. Down 21 points, they went there fourth and fifth from the 27-yard line, but Lamarcus Joyner nearly intercepted Siemian on the goal line on a pass intended for Chase Claypool.

During the Bears’ next practice, Siemian threw an interception to linebacker CJ Mosley at the Jets’ 4-yard line.

The Jets built on a 17-10 halftime lead when White hit Elijah Moore with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:35 left in the third quarter. The pass completed a six-play, 53-yard drive that was five rush plays and then the touchdown pass.

Ty Johnson’s 32-yard touchdown late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 31-10. Johnson ran past several Bears defensemen, dodging tackle attempts from Jack Sanborn, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks.

The Bears lost several players to injury during the game.

Safety Eddie Jackson was ruled out with a left foot injury and wide receiver Darnell Mooney is out with a left ankle injury. Right tackles Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (undisclosed) are also injured.

Inactive advertised

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is officially inactive against the Jets due to a separated left shoulder. Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears for the first time, while Nathan Peterman will be his replacement.

The Bears categorized Fields as questionable heading into the game after he was restricted to practice all week due to the injury he sustained in the final minutes of the Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields warmed up on the court less than two hours before game time with Siemian and Peterman, but he took most of the reps in third.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Sterling Weatherford are also inactive for the Bears, all of whom are out with concussions. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter are healthy scratches.

For the Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson, running back James Robinson, wide receiver Jeff Smith, tight end Kenny Yeboah, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, cornerback Bryce Hall and safety Tony Adams are inactive.

QB update

After an hour of pre-game confusion, Trevor Siemian started at quarterback for the Bears on Sunday.

Bears Media Relations Staff said about 50 minutes before game time that Siemian suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups and third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman would start instead.

But about 10 minutes before the game, a Bears staffer said Siemian could start after all. The Bears opened the game on defense and allowed a touchdown. After the ensuing kickoff, Siemian entered the game and led the Bears on a 71-yard drive that ended with Cairo Santos’ 22-yard field goal.

All three quarterbacks warmed up on the field about 90 minutes before kickoff, with Siemian taking most of the reps first. Starter Justin Fields, who suffers from a left shoulder injury, was declared inactive during these warm-ups. About 50 minutes before kickoff, the Bears announced Siemian’s injury.

But Siemian returned during team warm-ups and took reps with the first team, preparing for his comeback.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been evasive with injury updates this season for what he said are competitive reasons.

Halftime: Jets 17, Bears 10

Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for 127 yards and a touchdown in the first half of his first start in place of injured quarterback Justin Fields.

But a depleted Bears defense couldn’t do enough to slow down Jets quarterback Mike White, and the Jets took a 17-10 halftime lead.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson suffered a left foot injury in the second quarter and limped off the field and into the injury tent. The Bears quickly ruled him out. The Bears were already playing without starting cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, who are in concussion protocol.

White, replacing benched starter Zach Wilson, led the Jets on a 75-yard touchdown on the opening possession. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 69 yards on the way, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

In the half, White completed 16 of 20 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets attempted a 36-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, but starter Braden Mann lost control of the ball. He recovered the fumble and tried to throw a pass, but it was incomplete.

But the Jets scored on White’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Wilson on the next drive for a 14-10 lead. Kicker Greg Zuerlein had a 57-yard field goal in the final minute of the half to make it 17-10.

The Bears settled for a 22-yard field goal from Cairo Santos in their opener.

Siemian led the Bears on a 71-yard touchdown on their next possession. This included passes for 20 and 31 yards to Chase Claypool, the latter pushing the Bears to the Jets’ 9-yard line. Siemian capped off the practice with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle for a 10-7 lead.

Bears right tackle Riley Reiff suffered a shoulder injury, and safety Dane Cruikshank suffered a hamstring injury in halftime.

Injury Update

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney went to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury early in the third quarter. The Bears have listed him as doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Mooney was injured on David Montgomery’s 13-yard run on the Bears’ first play on their second practice in the half.

He remained on the ground for several minutes while coaches attended to him, and Bears staff then assisted him off the field and into the tunnel.

Mooney was the Bears’ second major injury of the game. The Bears knocked out safety Eddie Jackson with a left foot injury in the second quarter.

change it

Don’t worry, said Cole Kmet, Trevor Siemian won’t take it as an insult if you say he’s unlikely to keep the ball on a read area and run 60 yards through the defense of the Jets Sunday.

“Definitely more of a comeback guy, get the ball out, time it,” Kmet said. “We’re not going to deal QB power with Trevor.”

The Bears offense should look different if Siemian is called upon to replace Justin Fields, who is questionable with a severed left shoulder suffered during a quarterback sweep late in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Two sources told the Tribune that Siemian is likely to start. ESPN also reported Saturday night Bears should start Siemian on Fields, while NFL Network says Fields will warm up on Sunday but the Bears playing him is a “long shot.”

He’s also likely to look different if Fields plays. The Bears surely don’t want to put him at risk of aggravating the injury – which includes a partially torn ligament. With either quarterback, the Bears will likely have to throw the ball more.

4 key questions

The Bears will play Sunday at MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, facing the Jets in East Rutherford, NJ. They lost to the Giants 20-12 in Week 4.

As we approach the game, our team of writers takes a look at four key topics surrounding Bears 3-8.

