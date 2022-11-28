Stocks could fall as global recession hits profit slump: Boockvar

Investors are excited about the slowdown in inflation and the end of interest rate hikes by the Fed.

Still, stocks could suffer from a global recession and weak earnings, Peter Boockvar said.

The head of Bleakley Advisory has warned that house prices could fall by 20% in some US housing markets.

Investors are celebrating signs of slowing inflation and the prospect of the Federal Reserve switching from raising interest rates to lowering them. They overlook the potential hit to equities from a global economic slowdown and falling corporate earnings, says Peter Boockvar.

“The market is built on this hope and belief that inflation is coming down,” the chief investor at Bleakley Advisory told CNBC on Friday. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average each gained nearly 2% last week, reversing a small portion of their steep declines this year.

Inflation hit 40-year highs this year, prompting the Fed to raise rates from near zero to around 4% in a bid to rein in rising prices. Higher rates discourage spending, borrowing and hiring, which means they tend to weigh on asset prices, employment and economic growth.

The prospect of rates peaking and falling earlier than expected “creates a lot of relief, because we know that inflation and rising interest rates have been the main issue in the markets this year,” Boockvar said.

Still, investors appear to ignore any concerns about the impact of these rate hikes on the U.S. economy and the damage a possible global recession next year could do to corporate earnings, he continued.

“It’s the next hill to climb for the markets,” he said. “It’s really the next hurdle to climb and the next step for the bear market.”

The Bleakley chief expects weaker global demand to weigh on corporate earnings and lower their stock prices, offsetting the boost they’re getting from a more positive rate outlook and less volatile inflation.

Boockvar has been sounding the alarm about rate hikes and the US economy for a while. He recently warned that house prices could plunge 20% in the nation’s hottest real estate markets as rising rates have pushed mortgage rates up this year, making homes much less affordable.

He also warned that a slowdown in housing could impact consumer spending and economic growth, given the vast size and enormous importance of the sector.

