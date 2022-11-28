Strikers take over the RATP headquarters and challenge Jean Castex (VIDEOS) – RT in French

As former Prime Minister Jean Castex took office on November 28, hundreds of RATP maintenance workers took over the head office – at the call of the CGT – to protest against the cancellation of a bonus. of 300 euros.

On November 28, the day former Prime Minister Jean Castex took office as president of the Autonomous Paris Transport Authority, several hundred agents demonstrated at the RATP headquarters in Paris.

Several hundred people in front of the RATP headquarters this morning. It is – in particular – the first day of Jean Castex as new president of the RATP. A welcome committee – noisy – was organized by the unions.@RTLFrancepic.twitter.com/iqL8qe2OqL — Arnaud Tousch (@nanotousch) November 28, 2022

At the call of the CGT, this demonstration, organized as part of a social movement which has affected maintenance at the RATP since October 18, aims to protest against the cancellation of a bonus of around 300 euros for agents of the MRF (Maintenance rail network), whose salaries are among the lowest at the RATP, reports The Parisian.

“This demonstration was already planned within the framework of a social movement which affects maintenance at the RATP for six weeks now”, further indicates the daily.

Gathering in progress at the RATP house. Life-size social report for the 1st day of Jean Castex at the head of the RATP. The message is clear: pull wages down, it’s impoverishing the workers! 300€ per month to live in Ile de France, that’s what’s missing pic.twitter.com/WKy3dCcXCu – CGT-RATP (@CgtRatp) November 28, 2022

“Let him go down!”, Chanted the demonstrators in particular, after having taken over the headquarters of the RATP, for the attention of Jean Castex. A union delegation is to be received soon by the management, again according to The Parisian.

Tensions at the RATP headquarters. “Let him come down! shout the strikers to call Jean Castex to come and negotiate in person. “We’re going to get him! “answer the employees. pic.twitter.com/UDPD4z1B6z — Clement Lanot (@ClementLanot) November 28, 2022

In a message to the employees and collaborators of the group, the former Prime Minister for his part said his “tremendous honor” to join “one of the most beautiful companies in the nation”, for his entry into office. “I begin my mission with a lot of humility but also determination and enthusiasm with the ambition of flying the colors of the RATP group high,” he said.

His appointment on October 19 had sparked a wave of criticism from the opposition. The High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life had made the day before a favorable opinion but with reservations to this appointment project, five months after the departure of Jean Castex from Matignon.