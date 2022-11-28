Tampax apologizes for ‘sexual’ social media post after backlash

Tampax has backtracked on its recent behavior on social media after receiving a storm of criticism from Twitter users who deemed one of the company’s posts “sexual” and “inappropriate”.

The Procter & Gamble-owned company issued an apology in reference to a now-deleted Saturday post that read, “You’re in their DMs. We are in them. We are not the same.” The post appeared to be a parody of the online phenomenon known as “dragging in DMs,” or directly message someone on social media, often to make a romantic request.

“We messed up with our last tweet. We have removed it and apologize to anyone we have offended. Respect is at the heart of our brand values ​​– our recent language did not reflect this. We have learned from this and we will do better,” the post bed.

Before issuing an apology, the company first doubled down and shared its message, adding that it “refused to let Twitter shut down before sharing this tweet.” Subsequently, “#Boycott Tampax trending on the platform.

As Breitbart News previously reported, many social media outlets accused the company of sexualizing women.

“Really weird for a company that sells products designed for women’s natural bodily functions to tweet sexualizing women for using their products….lmfaooo fire your social media manager this is disgusting,” one user wrote.

“So periods are now automatically sexual according to you?” another user asked.

“Your tweet is rude, it’s paedophile. Who wrote that? Wait: I think I know the answer,” another wrote like a noticed“It took me several moments to realize that the vile misogyny was unexpected from a company that sells exclusively to women and girls. You really hate us.

“Misogynistic men make demeaning jokes about women to make other misogynistic men feel good – all behind the company logo,” one Twitter user said. added like others judge the “disgusting and scary” message.

This is not the first time that the company has launched into controversy. This flurry of backlash comes two years after the company made waves after claiming that “not all menstruating people are women”, responding to the radical left’s widespread transgender push: