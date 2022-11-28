Target Cyber ​​Monday: 25 Amazing Deals Live Right Now

This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber ​​Monday doesn’t start for a few more hours, but you can still find some of the biggest deals available at Target, Amazon and best buy now. A variety of early deals on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys, games and more are already live!

You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help save you time we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available below. Deals come and go pretty quickly during the holiday shopping season, so we’ll keep updating this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check often for the best Cyber ​​Monday savings Target has to offer.

Apple Grab a huge saving on Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Target, where the noise-canceling headphones are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we’ve seen since the headphones launched this fall.

Nintendo/CNET The Nintendo Switch costs $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual Switch Online subscription, all for the price of a standalone Switch. standard. You receive price alerts for the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle: $300

Meta Pick up the Quest 2 128GB VR headset that comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off. You’re getting price alerts for Meta Quest 2 Bundle Resident Evil 4 with Beat Saber 128GB — Advanced All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset

Cooking aid The KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic blender has 10 speeds with plenty of power to blend even the densest ingredients. It comes complete with a flat beater, dough hook, and 5-quart stainless steel bowl.

Dyson Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of battery life and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds. You receive price alerts for Dyson V8 Origin vacuum cleaner, floor care appliances and accessories

LG Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this can be a serious upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar delivers 100 watts of total power and features a built-in subwoofer for rich bass. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection. You receive price alerts for LG Soundbar SP2: $100

Keurig Keurig’s K-Mini brewer is the company’s smallest brewer, and it’s a great option if you’re short on counter space. And now Target is offering $20 off several different colors, plus you can get an additional 15% off select small appliances with code. CYBER15which brings the price down to $68.

More Target Early Cyber ​​Monday deals

And if you’re looking for deals on game consoles, Target has the available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you must buy online but collect your item in store, as delivery is not available. Check the Target website to check your local availability.