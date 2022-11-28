Thomas James: Another Patron Who Overpowered The Aggressor At Club Q

Thomas James was trained in the military on how to act in a crisis. And he responded immediately when an assailant entered Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19 wrapped in a body armor and began firing an AR-15-style rifle, police said.
Mr. James, a second-class Navy NCO, helped Richard M. Fierro, an Army veteran and fellow LGBTQ club patron, subdue the attacker, preventing further bloodshed in a massacre that left five people dead and 18 injured, authorities said last week. Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said the two knocked down the assailant.
In his first public comments on his role that night on Sunday, Mr James said in a statement that “I just wanted to save the family I found”.
Mr James released the statement through Centura Penrose Hospital, where he was recovering from an undisclosed injury from the attack. The hospital said he was in stable condition.
Mr Fierro said the chaos during the rampage made the takedown of the attacker a blur, but he clearly remembers how Mr James, whom he had never met, fell to the ground with him as he shot the assailant, pushed one of the shooter’s weapons, and then, at Mr. Fierro’s urging, kicked him in the face several times.
“It was hard to do, it’s not a human act,” Mr. Fierro said in an interview. “But I asked him to help me, and he helped me.”
The suspect in the attack, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and hate crimes and is expected to be formally charged at a hearing on December 6.
“If I had the choice, I would protect everyone I could from senseless acts of hate in the world,” Mr James said.
“Fortunately, we are a family and the family takes care of each other. We have come a long way since Stonewall. Bullies are not invincible,” Mr James said, referring to the uprising in a New York bar in 1969 that galvanized a national gay rights movement.
In his statement, Mr James told young people to “be brave”.
“Your family is there,” he said. “You are loved and appreciated. So when you come out of the closet, swing out.
According to Navy records, Mr. James is an information systems technician who enlisted in 2011. He served on the Bonhomme Richard, the ship that was destroyed in a fire in 2020, and at bases in England and at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. In 2021, he was stationed in Colorado Springs with the Defense Intelligence Agency, which provides military intelligence to the Department of Defense.
A friend, David Whelan, 48, of Beckley, W. Va., said Mr. James grew up in the state and they became close years ago when Mr. James visited his game and comic book store as a teenager. The two have stayed in touch over the years, and when Mr Whelan heard the news of his friend’s actions at Club Q, he was not surprised.
“It didn’t matter where it was,” Mr Whelan said. “If Thomas was somewhere and shots were fired, the calm Thomas would be the one who would jump and run to protect people. Because if you know him, you know he doesn’t want to see people hurt.
david phillips and Jack Healy contributed report.
nytimes