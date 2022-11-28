Thomas James: Another Patron Who Overpowered The Aggressor At Club Q

Thomas James was trained in the military on how to act in a crisis. And he responded immediately when an assailant entered Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19 wrapped in a body armor and began firing an AR-15-style rifle, police said.

Mr. James, a second-class Navy NCO, helped Richard M. Fierro, an Army veteran and fellow LGBTQ club patron, subdue the attacker, preventing further bloodshed in a massacre that left five people dead and 18 injured, authorities said last week. Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said the two knocked down the assailant.

In his first public comments on his role that night on Sunday, Mr James said in a statement that “I just wanted to save the family I found”.

Mr James released the statement through Centura Penrose Hospital, where he was recovering from an undisclosed injury from the attack. The hospital said he was in stable condition.