Tom Pelphrey cradles Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump in adorable selfie

Kaley Cuoco is in full mom mode.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelfreyshared an adorable new photo of the expectant parents to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 26. In the mirror selfie, the ozark The actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley as he cradles his growing baby. The The Big Bang Theory alum was all smiles as she wore a floral maternity dress from The Gap. She captioned the photo, “M+D.”

In October, Kaley, 36, and Tom, 40, announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together. “Little Pelphrey will arrive in 2023,” the pregnant star shared on Instagram. “Beyond the blessing and the moon…I [heart] you @tommypelphrey!!!”

The couple first met at ozark premiered in April and made their romance Instagram official the following month.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over or just beginning,” Kaley said. USA today in May. “It hit me. It was love at first sight. We instantly connected. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”