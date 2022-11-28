Trump’s latest move a ‘sign of desperation’ as investigations escalate

It’s a “sign of desperation” that former President Donald Trump is attacking the wife of the special prosecutor appointed to oversee two federal criminal investigations into his actions, a former federal prosecutor has said.

In an analysis posted to his YouTube channel on Saturday, Glenn Kirschner slammed Trump for his “dumb accusations” against veteran prosecutor Jack Smith, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed to oversee investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to annul the 2020 election.

Trump and his allies were incensed that Smith’s wife, documentary filmmaker Katy Chevigny, worked as a producer on Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and, according to FEC documents, donated $2,000 $ to President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. In an article on Truth Social last week, Trump used the information as supposed evidence to support his persistent claims that the Justice Department is armed against him, calling Smith a “special adviser to the radical left.”

Trump is acting desperately, Kirschner argued, because he “finally knows accountability is coming for him.”

He also predicted that Trump’s strategy would fail. “Think about it. If the target of an investigation could create a conflict by attacking the prosecutor’s wife, and then maybe convince people that the prosecutor should leave, well, wouldn’t that just encourage guys like Donald Trump going after the prosecutor’s wife? Or family member? None of that will work.

Kirschner argued that it was absurd to suggest that a prosecutor’s spouse cannot hold political beliefs or engage in political activity.

He explained, “So Trump is alleging that if the prosecutor’s spouse is a Democrat, well, the prosecutor can’t prosecute … corrupt or criminal Republican politicians because of the politics of the prosecutor’s spouse. It’s absurd.”

“And think of the corollary,” he continued. “Well, if the prosecutor’s wife is a Democrat, then the prosecutor shouldn’t be allowed to go after Democrats either, because presumably because of the prosecutor’s wife policy, the prosecutor would be lenient to the Democrats.

“So if you take Trump’s argument to its logical conclusion, if a prosecutor’s spouse is political in any way … the prosecutor can’t prosecute anyone who’s a Republican or a Democrat.”

There are no legal requirements preventing partners of federal prosecutors or law enforcement from engaging in political activities or making political donations.

Many conservatives were quick to criticize Smith’s wife’s views as a conflict of interest, although they notably did not join the uproar when it was revealed that Ginni Thomas, the wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was a strong supporter of Trump’s big lie about the 2020 votes. Ginni Thomas has drawn scrutiny not because she was a conservative activist, but because she participated to an effort to overturn a democratic election.

