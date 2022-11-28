Twice Stabbed New York Straphanger Struggles With Vicious Thief On Subway Platform

Newly released video shows a straphanger struggling to hold on to his backpack after being stabbed by a vicious robber on a Manhattan train, cops say.

The 34-year-old victim was on a southbound F train approaching the 34th Street-Herald Square station in Midtown around 10 p.m. Nov. 22 when the suspect asked for a cigarette, cops said.

The victim was trying to get the man to smoke when the bully tried to steal money from him instead, cops said. A fight ensues and the thief stabs his victim in the chest with a sharp object.

The struggle continued on the platform of the 34th Street-Herald Square station in Midtown where the victim was stabbed a second time.

When the train pulled into the station, the two men fell onto the platform. Video shows the struggle continuing in the station, with the assailant stabbing the man a second time in the left shoulder.

“The individual then forcibly removed a backpack and $200 in cash from the victim and fled to unknown locations,” cops said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. There was no immediate arrest.