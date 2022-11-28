Some countries have provided military aid to Kyiv despite publicly denying doing so, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Friday.

In such cases, the weapons are delivered by third parties, he said.

Kuleba made the remarks in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien.

“Most of these third countries say publicly that they don’t provide anything, but everything happens behind the scenes”, he said without going into detail about the nations that allegedly secretly support kyiv during its conflict with Moscow.

Kuleba’s comments come amid growing reports that Ukraine supporters, including a number of NATO nations, are experiencing arms shortages due to their continued support for kyiv.

According to a recent New York Times article, for example, only “bigger” NATO allies, such as France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, still retain the ability to maintain or even potentially increase arms deliveries to Ukraine.

“Small countries have exhausted their potential” a NATO official told the newspaper, adding that at least 20 of the bloc’s 30 members are “quite exploited” already.





Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in late February, the United States and its Western allies have showered Kyiv with billions of dollars in military aid. Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against “pumping” Ukraine with arms, saying this would only prolong the conflict rather than change its outcome, and would also increase the chances of a direct collision between Russia and the US-led military bloc.

Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Luhansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.

This fall, four former Ukrainian territories, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, were integrated into Russia following referendums.