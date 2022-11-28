Virginia law enforcement officer killed in shootout with deputies after murdering family of teenage boy he catfished, police say

A Virginia law enforcement officer was killed in a shootout with deputies in California after he allegedly murdered the mother and grandparents of a teenage girl he caught online, before attempting to escape with the teenager, police said on Sunday.

Officers were first called to the La Sierra South neighborhood of Riverside, Calif., just after 11 a.m. on Friday to check on the well-being of a girl who appeared distressed as she got into a Red Kia Soul with a man , the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

As officers responded, police began receiving calls about a structural fire just a few houses from where the welfare call was reported, they said.

The Riverside Fire Department arrived at the residence to find a fire on the first floor. When they entered, they discovered three adult victims lying on the ground, police said.

“Their bodies were dragged outside where it was determined they were apparently victims of homicide,” the Riverside Police Department said, adding that firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered that the girl described in the initial welfare appeal had lived in the house where the three people were found dead, police said.

Authorities were also able to identify the man she was seen with as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of North Chesterfield, Va., who detectives believe had worked for the Virginia State Police until until he was recently employed at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the state. of Virginia.

Several hours later, authorities were able to locate Edwards’ vehicle as he drove with the teenager through San Bernardino County in the unincorporated area of ​​Kelso.

When deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department caught up to Edwards, the suspect shot them, before being shot by at least one deputy, police said. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The teen was not injured and was taken into custody by the Riverside County Public Human Services Department, police said.

“Detectives have determined that Edwards met the teenager through the common form of online deception known as ‘catfishing’, where someone pretends to be a different person than they really are” , the Riverside Police Department said.

Police said it is believed Edwards developed an online relationship with the teenager and may have obtained her personal information.

He traveled from Virginia to Riverside, where he parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and drove to the teenager’s home, at one point killing her mother, grandfather and grandfather. mother before returning to her vehicle with the teen and driving off, police said.

The family members killed have been identified as Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter, Brooke Winek, 38, police said. The exact cause and circumstances of their deaths are still unresolved, they said. The cause of the residence fire was also under investigation, but police said it appeared to have been started intentionally.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said Edwards entered his academy on July 6, 2021 and graduated as a private on January 21 of this year. He was assigned to Henrico County, part of the Richmond Division, they said, before resigning Oct. 28. The spokesperson did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Edwards’ resignation. They did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Edwards’ role in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately clear. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

“Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones at this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders,” said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. “This is yet another horrifying reminder of the existing online predators preying on our children. If you’ve ever had a conversation with your kids about being safe online and on social media, pick it up. If not, start it now to better protect them.

Police said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. They asked anyone with information to contact them and said those who wished to remain anonymous could email [email protected]