What Bill Belichick Said About Canceling Hunter Henry’s TD Take

Bill Belichick said it was difficult to find consensus with games so close. Bill Belichick used two quarterbacks on Monday night, but neither could keep them in the game against Chicago.

Hunter Henry thought he caught his second touchdown of the game and gave the Patriots the lead in Thursday night’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Early on, the umpires did too, when they initially ruled the play a touchdown. Eventually the play was called off and ruled a pass incomplete.

It’s the kind of controversial game that coaches and officials watch in the offseason and struggle to get along, Belichick said Monday morning on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show.

“We watch games in the offseason,” Belichick said. “Officials can bring 20 plays and say, ‘OK, those are catches and those 10 aren’t. I think we’re all kind of sitting in the room and I don’t think there’s a consensus on, “Oh yeah, I see that.” These are tight games and it’s hard to come to a consensus on a lot of games.

On Thursday night, NFL Vice President of Referees Walt Anderson explained that Henry needed to maintain control of the ball as it headed for the floor.

“The commonly used term is ‘survive the ground,’” Anderson said. “A lot of people refer to it. So as he goes to ground he has the elements of both feet and control, but because he goes to ground he has to keep control of the ball when he goes to ground. .

It appeared that Henry had both hands under the ball before he hit the ground, but the referees ruled the ball did not survive the ground and the hold was called off.

“What the rule is, and what you actually see on the video they show, sometimes it’s not clear to everyone what exactly we’re seeing,” Belichick said. ” Did it happen ? Was he down to earth? Did he own it? Did not he? There are a lot of these close games. We look ahead. We are moving forward. We can’t do anything about it. These calls are beyond our control.

Belichick said a pool reporter spoke to officials after the game.

“It doesn’t matter what you think or what I think,” Belichick said. “The only thing that matters is what they think and what they saw. What they saw is what we all have to experience.