What China’s growing COVID protests mean for Xi Jinping

It is unusual to demonstrate in China. It is even more unprecedented that these protests are spreading.

Protests against the country’s oppressive zero COVID policy erupted over the weekend and flared up. The demonstrators demand freedom and democracy. The anger is palpable in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities. Universities in Nanjing, Chengdu, Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, are among other places where people are seen speaking out against the excesses of the Communist Party regime.

Protests in China are not uncommon. What *is* rare are multiple protests on the same issue, at the same time, across the country. The protest below, apparently in central Beijing’s liangmaqiao, is stunning #China #protests pic.twitter.com/UHJCqqF1YG —Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) November 27, 2022

Why did the protests break out?

A deadly fire, which left 10 dead and nine injured last Thursday, in Urumqi, the capital of the far-western region of Xinjiang sparked the dispute. Residents allege the lockdown hampered rescue operations. However, authorities have denied the allegation.

There are videos of the screams of families burning in this building in Urumqi. This is the spark that lit the fuse of protests across China “Open the doors! Open the doors! Save us!” Even children were killed pic.twitter.com/cTSt6F5yXc — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2022

Videos, which are going viral on social media, despite Chinese censorship, show residents marching towards a government building chanting, “Remove the blockades! The following morning, authorities in Urumqi promised to lift the lockdown in stages, but did not address the protests or clarify the timetable for easing restrictions.

That failed to quell the rage in a city, which has already been in lockdown for over 100 days.

How did the protests spread?

Soon the anger spread beyond Urumqi and Xinjiang. Large protests took place in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the country’s largest cities.

In Shanghai, a candlelight vigil was held to mourn the victims of the fire on Wulumuqi Middle Road, named after Urumqi, the city of Xinjiang. Protesters were heard chanting, “Need human rights, need freedom”, as many held up blank sheets of paper, symbolizing China’s strict censorship.

Other cities joined the commotion on Sunday – Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Wuhan. Campuses also saw students pouring into the streets. The prestigious institutions of Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing, and the Communication University of China, Nanjing have seen protests, according to CNN.

On Monday, police arrested protesters on Wulumuqi Middle Road, which has become the main protest site in Shanghai.

The protests found some support in Hong Kong, where two small events took place. Two mainland Chinese students held flowers and handed out leaflets at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), asking others to express their condolences to the victims of the Urumqi fire, reports BBC. Another group of students lit candles at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

What are the demonstrators demanding?

Agitation started against China’s zero COVID policy, but now protesters demand more freedom; some even democracy.

White sheets of paper have become a tool of protest – a stand against China’s strict censorship. “There was certainly nothing on the paper, but we know what’s on it,” said a woman who took part in a protest in Shanghai. BBC.

Rarer than the challenge was the anger against Chinese President Xi Jinping. Demonstrators in some cities publicly called on the leader to step down; others demanded that the Communist Party go.

In Shanghai, they sang The International, a socialist anthem, used during pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, according to a report by CNN. In the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, large crowds chanted, “Opposition to dictatorship! They went on to shout, “We don’t want leaders for life. We don’t want emperors! It was a reference to Xi starting his third term last month, defying the norm, CNN reports.

What does this mean for Xi Jinping?

Dissent is almost unheard of in China, where criticizing the Communist Party or the leader could earn protesters jail time. Now the growing protests pose a big challenge for Xi and the political party whose highest priority is to stay in power.

Xi did not expect anger over the draconian zero COVID policy to snowball into unprecedented protests, calling for his ouster. It doesn’t help that despite the restrictions, the nation has failed to stem the spike in cases. On Monday, China recorded 40,052 new Covid cases, a fifth consecutive daily record, from 39,506 a day earlier, according to a BBC report.

Three years after the epidemic, China is struggling to reopen. He did not focus on building intensive care units or stepping up vaccinations. The country has devoted all its resources to lockdowns, mass testing and building quarantine centers. And now it all seems in vain; it’s a big fail for Xi, who has endorsed the zero-COVID policy.

The strategy had takers early in the pandemic as China’s COVID-19 death toll remained lower than other countries. “It became unsustainable, however; more infectious strains of the disease have increased the economic cost and practical challenges of eradicating epidemics, just as the population grows weary of politics,” says a report in Bloomberg.

As the protests continued, authorities relaxed anti-virus rules in the country in scattered areas, but maintained their zero-COVID stance. The government has not commented on the protests or criticism from Xi.

“The longer the unrest drags on, the more it spreads, and – importantly – the more openly it targets the party and Xi, the greater the risk of a harsh crackdown that would deal a blow to an already weakened economy and further damage. investor confidence, Bloomberg says the report.

The first impact of the protests was seen on Monday, as Chinese stock markets and the yuan fell. The situation has shaken financial markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with growing concerns about the impact on growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Communist Party regime attaches great importance to stability. He continued to wrest control by ensuring that people may not have freedom, but they have financial security and social order. But now the delicate balance is being strained, according to a report published in Sky News points out.

The protests grabbed headlines around the world, but Chinese state media reported on the severity of the outbreak. The ruling party newspaper People’s Daily called for effective implementation of its anti-virus strategy, saying Xi’s government has no intention of changing course. “The facts have fully proven that each version of the prevention and control plan has stood the test of practice,” said a People’s Daily commentator wrote.

Another opinion piece published by the news agency Xinhua said: “Practices have proven that our Covid measures can stand the test of history, they are scientific and effective… Persistence wins.”

However, China’s rising COVID numbers and anger in the streets tell a different story.

With contributions from agencies

