What Germany, Spain, Costa Rica and Japan need to do to reach the World Cup round of 16 as the dramatic final day looms

The World Cup is really heating up as it heads into the final matches of the group stage.

Although there is plenty to play in all eight groups, Group E promises to be particularly competitive.

Getty Niclas Fullkrug earned Germany a point behind against Spain but the frontrunners still have a lot of work to do

Germany’s draw against Spain on Sunday saw all four teams in the group head into the final day with the potential to progress or be knocked out of the competition.

With just three points separating the top from the bottom, it means Japan’s final matches against Spain and Costa Rica’s against Germany will be must-watch encounters.

Spain began their campaign with a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, before earning a 1-1 draw against Germany.

Japan won 2-1 over Germany, before losing 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Here’s what Group E looks like before the final day:

With that in mind, here’s exactly what each nation must do or not do in their final game to advance to the second round.

Spain

Spain will finish top of Group E if they win their last game against Japan.

They will also finish top of the group if they draw against Japan and Costa Rica fail to beat Germany.

Spain would only be eliminated if they lost to Japan and Costa Rica beat Germany OR if they lost to Japan, Germany beat Costa Rica and there was a goal difference of nine goals between Spain. Germany and Spain.

Getty Spain hope to end their Group E campaign in style

Japan

A win against Spain would see them qualify for the knockout stage as Group E winners.

If Japan draw with Spain, they will be eliminated if Costa Rica beats Germany, or if Germany beats Costa Rica by two or more goals.

If Japan loses against Spain, they will be eliminated from the competition.

Getty Japan are just one positive result away from a place in the round of 16

Costa Rica

Costa Rica will advance to the round of 16 if their result against Germany is better than Japan’s against Spain.

If Japan beat Spain, Costa Rica would advance with a win over Germany.

If Costa Rica draws with Germany, Japan would need to win 14-0 against Spain to ensure they progress with Japan.

AFP Costa Rica also hopes to be able to progress

Germany

Germany are the only team unable to win Group E.

They can qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Costa Rica and Spain beat Japan.

If Spain and Japan draw, Germany would pass if they beat Costa Rica and scored more against them than Japan against Spain.

They will also qualify if they beat Costa Rica by two or more goals and Japan do not beat Spain.