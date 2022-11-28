What title? ‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s word for 2022: NPR

toggle caption JMH/AP JMH/AP

NEW YORK — “Gaslighting” — mind manipulation, grossly deceptive, downright deceptive — is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year.

Searches for the word on merriam-webster.com increased by 1,740% in 2022 compared to the previous year. But something else happened. There was not a single event that sparked significant spikes in curiosity, as usually accompanies the chosen word of the year.

Gas lighting was ubiquitous.

“It’s a word that has spread so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it has come as a surprise to me and to many of us,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster editor, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s unveiling.

“It was a frequently searched word every day of the year,” he said.

There were deepfakes and the dark web. There were deep states and fake news. And there was a lot of trolling.

Merriam-Webster’s primary definition for gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, which “causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, their perception of reality or his memories and generally leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty about his emotional or mental stability, and dependence on the abuser.”

Gaslighting is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships — and by politicians and other news figures. This can happen between romantic partners, within an extended family unit, and between friends. It may be a corporate tactic or a way to mislead the public. There is also “medical gaslighting”, when a medical professional dismisses a patient’s symptoms or illness as “all in your head”.

Despite its relatively recent prominence — including “Gaslighter,” The Chicks’ 2020 album with angry titular single — the word came to life more than 80 years ago with “Gas Light,” a 1938 piece by Patrick Hamilton.

It spawned two film adaptations in the 1940s. One, George Cukor’s 1944 “Gaslight,” starred Ingrid Bergman as Paula Alquist and Charles Boyer as Gregory Anton. The two marry after a whirlwind romance and Gregory proves to be a champion gaslighter. Among other examples, he insists that she complains that the constant dimming of the gas lamps in their London townhouse is the fruit of her troubled mind. This was not the case.

Angela Lansbury’s death in October sparked some interest in searches for the word, Sokolowski said. She played Nancy Oliver, a young maid hired by Gregory who was told not to bother his “nervous” wife.

The term gaslighting was later used by mental health practitioners to clinically describe a form of prolonged coercive control in abusive relationships.

“There’s this implication of intentional deception,” Sokolowski said. “And once you’re aware of that deception, it’s not just a simple lie, like in, you know, I didn’t eat the cookies in the cookie jar. It’s something that has a bit of a sneakier quality to it. maybe a strategy idea or a long-term plan.”

Merriam-Webster, which sees 100 million page views per month on its site, chooses its word of the year based on data alone. Sokolowski and his team weed out the most frequently searched evergreen words to gauge which word received a significant boost over the previous year.

They don’t dice why people search for words, which can range from a quick spelling and definition check to some sort of attempt at inspiration or motivation. Some of the crowds watching “gaslighting” this year might just have wanted to know if it’s one or two words, or if there’s a hyphen.

“Gaslighting,” Sokolowski said, has spent all of 2022 in the top 50 search words on merriam-webster.com to achieve top dog word of the year status. Last year’s choice was “vaccine”. This year’s Top 10 is completed by:

— “Oligarch”, pushed by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

— “Omicron”, the persistent variant of COVID-19 and the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

— “Codifying,” such as turning abortion rights into federal law.

– “Queen consort”, under the new name of Camilla, the wife of King Charles.

– “Raid”, as in the search for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

– “Sentient,” with research by Google canning the engineer who claimed a never-before-seen AI system had become sentient.

— ‘Cancel the culture’, enough has been said.

— “LGBTQIA”, for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual, aromantic or agender.

– “Loamy”, which many Wordle users tried in August, although the correct word that day was “clown”.