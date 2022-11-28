WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself TechCrunch

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature to let you chat with yourself. Messages to your own account can be a way to keep information easily accessible, right next to your other WhatsApp conversations.

Called “Message Yourself”, the feature allows users to send each other notes, reminders and shopping lists on WhatsApp.

On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced the rollout of the new messaging feature that will reach all of its Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. It was initially tested with some beta testers, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reported in late October. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature has started rolling out globally.

Users will see their contact at the top of the contact list on WhatsApp when they create a new chat. Tapping that contact will take them to the chat screen which they can use to message each other.

Although the native functionality to message you is new to WhatsApp, some users have already been using a workaround for some time. You can already message each other using the app’s “click to chat” feature. However, the new offering removes the extra steps users needed to chat themselves using the wa.me URL.

Users can also pin their auto-chat messages to the top of the conversations list if they don’t want to search for them in their heavily polluted chat list.

WhatsApp rival Signal has a feature called Note to Self that addresses the same use case: it lets you create messages for personal use. However, unlike WhatsApp’s new feature which is accessible from the top of the app’s contact list, Signal does not suggest your own profile at the top of the recipient list. Users must find and select the “Note to Self” contact entry to use the feature.

Similarly, the Slack community platform has a dedicated area titled “Jot Something Down” to allow users to send notes to each other.

Telegram also offers a similar feature called Saved Messages which allows users to bookmark all important messages as well as save their notes and reminders which can be viewed in the future. Messages once saved can be accessed from the top of the chat screen. However, Telegram users must initially access the feature by tapping the hamburger menu on Android or through the settings menu on iOS.