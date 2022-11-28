Which World Cup matches are on today? November 28 game schedule – NBC Chicago

Monday is shaping up to be a busy day of World Cup action.

Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck and neck action.

Japan, fresh off a miraculous 2-1 Group E loss to Germany, fell flat to Costa Rica in a 1-0 loss after Los Ticos started the tournament with a 7-0 thrashing at the hands – or at the feet – of Spain. The upheaval continued in Group F when Morocco stunned FIFA No.2-ranked Belgium 2-0, leading to riots in Belgium’s capital Brussels.

Second nation Croatia in 2018 put on a show with a 4-1 win over Canada in Group F, but the result knocked Les Rouges out of the knockout stage after a 36-year tournament drought. To end the day, Spain and Germany played out a tight 1-1 draw that kept the DFB alive in Group E.

Here is an overview of the list of four matches scheduled for Monday in Qatar:

Serbia vs. Cameroon, Group G

The day begins with two nations looking for their first victory. Cameroon lost their Group G opener to Switzerland 1-0 while Serbia lost to Brazil 2-0. Serbia, a potential dark horse side, held firm against Brazil in the first half until the quality of the Seleção proved too much with Richarlison scoring twice. A defeat for either side would be detrimental to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Kick-off time is 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. locally in Qatar.

South Korea v Ghana, Group H

The second round of Group H begins with South Korea and Ghana. Headlining Son Heung-min (Tottenham), South Korea failed to register a shot on target in their 0-0 draw against Uruguay. Ghana, on the other hand, gave Portugal fits until they lost 3-2 in a game that went down to the last second of stoppage time. The Black Stars will be desperate to win as another loss will almost seal their hopes of advancing.

Kick-off time is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT, which is 4 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Brazil vs Switzerland, Group G

The top two teams currently in Group G will face off in Game 3 on Monday. Brazil showed their overall strength against Serbia, but Neymar Jr. and Danilo are not expected to be available for the remainder of the group stage due to respective injuries. Switzerland entered the tournament expected to rival Serbia for second place in the group, and their quality will be tested by a depth-laden Brazilian side.

Kick-off time is 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT, or 7 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Portugal v Uruguay, Group H

The day will end with a rematch of the 2018 round of 16 when Uruguay upset Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet against Ghana with a penalty, and he’ll be looking to add to his tally against a solid Uruguayan back five. Uruguay also struggled to create quality chances against South Korea, but Ghana highlighted how nations can score against Portugal even with five defenders at the back.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.