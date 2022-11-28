White House health officials: Key to up-to-date vaccines to get past Covid | Omicron variant

White House public health officials expressed cautious optimism that Americans could begin to transition from the coronavirus, but warned that keeping immune vaccinations up to date and tackling scientific misinformation remained critical to that the country successfully emerges from the three-year Covid-19 pandemic. .

“If you look at where we were a year ago at this time, when [coronavirus variant] Omicron started to increase, we had 800,000-900,000 infections and 3,000-4,000 deaths [a day]. Today we had less than 300 dead. Yesterday we had 350 deaths and… between 27,000 and 45,000 cases,” said Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the US president.

“It’s much, much better than a year ago. But if you look at it in a vacuum, it’s still not a great place,” Fauci told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

But he acknowledged that “everyone has Covid fatigue…and people just want that behind us”.

The infectious disease expert, who is retiring at the end of the year after many decades as a top public health official, said Covid was still of concern and “it’s not at a high enough level down so we can feel like we’re done with this completely because we’re not.

Separately, White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha told ABC’s This Week that: ‘It’s been, obviously, 2.5 long years for Americans, and we understand that people want to move on. thing. The good news is that people can move on if they keep their immunity up to date.

The officials’ comments come as the White House embarks on a campaign to encourage the public to get the new Covid boosters, designed to fight Omicron, as well as flu shots. Low uptake of both this fall has disappointed health experts, with just 11% of the population accepting the latest Covid vaccine and 42 million Americans receiving this year’s flu shot.

“We think it’s extremely important as we head into the holidays for people to update their immunity, get the new Covid vaccine, get the flu shot,” Jha said.

Fauci and Jha both raised concerns that Covid vaccine hesitancy had translated into flu vaccine hesitancy in some states, even as a “triple epidemic” of flu, Covid and the respiratory virus, RSV – hitting children and the elderly the hardest – is straining hospitals in some places.

“We know these vaccines are incredibly effective. They are very safe. That’s point number one,” Jha said. “Our strategy is to get out into the community, talk to religious leaders, talk to civil society leaders, community organizations, get them out into the community and talk to people.”

Fauci said he was “very disturbed” by the divisive state of American politics and its effects on public health.

When asked why he thought the anti-vaccine movement, which had long existed among a left-leaning minority, is now widespread among some conservatives in the United States, Fauci blamed an expansion and amplification of anti-vaccine thinking. science and anti-vaccine.

He said it was “something I have never seen in my 54 years of medicine at the NIH (National Institutes of Health) is that whether or not to accept a life-saving intervention is very strongly influenced by your political ideology”.

“Why would you ever want to see that ‘red’ [Republican-voting] states are under-vaccinated and “blue” [Democratic-leaning] the states are fairly well vaccinated and there are more deaths among Republicans in red states than among Democrats in blue states? ” he added. “Divisions of political ideology…shouldn’t be a reason you get sick or don’t get sick.”

Meanwhile, Jha said China’s goals for zero-Covid, where new outbreaks across the vast country drive lockdowns and now protests and crackdowns, were unrealistic.

“Obviously, that’s not our strategy. We don’t think that’s realistic, certainly not for the American people. Our strategy has been to build population immunity by getting people vaccinated,” he said.