Will Smith ‘understands’ if people aren’t ‘ready’ to see new movie after Oscars slap: ‘I absolutely respect that’

Actor Will Smith said he “would totally understand” if audiences weren’t “ready” to see his new movie, “Emancipation,” after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this year.

“Emancipation” is Smith’s first new movie to be released since he slapped Rock in the face in March. Smith had slapped Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Since the incident, Smith has repeatedly apologized and resigned as a member of the Academy.

The actor said in a recent interview with FOX 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy that he would understand if people aren’t ready to see his movie because of his Oscar slap.

“I completely understand that if someone isn’t ready, I would absolutely respect that and give them their space to not be ready,” Smith told McCarthy. “My biggest concern is my team – [director Antoine Fuqua] did what I think was the greatest job of his entire career.”

He explained that his team did “some of the best work of their entire career” and that his “deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team”.

“I hope the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I hope the good that can be done will at least open people’s hearts to see, recognize and support the incredible artists from and around of this movie,” Smith said.

In “Emancipation”, Smith plays a slave named Peter who runs away from a plantation in Louisiana.

Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’ shortly after slapping Rock, is up for another nomination for his role in ‘Emancipation.’ If the actor receives a nomination, he will not be able to attend the ceremony.