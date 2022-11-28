Will Smith ‘understands’ if people aren’t ‘ready’ to see new movie after Oscars slap: ‘I absolutely respect that’

Actor Will Smith said he “would totally understand” if audiences weren’t “ready” to see his new movie, “Emancipation,” after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this year.

“Emancipation” is Smith’s first new movie to be released since he slapped Rock in the face in March. Smith had slapped Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Since the incident, Smith has repeatedly apologized and resigned as a member of the Academy.

The actor said in a recent interview with FOX 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy that he would understand if people aren’t ready to see his movie because of his Oscar slap.

Actor Will Smith said he “completely understands” if moviegoers aren’t ready to watch his new movie, “Emancipation,” because of the infamous Oscar slap.

“I completely understand that if someone isn’t ready, I would absolutely respect that and give them their space to not be ready,” Smith told McCarthy. “My biggest concern is my team – [director Antoine Fuqua] did what I think was the greatest job of his entire career.”

He explained that his team did “some of the best work of their entire career” and that his “deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team”.

Will Smith, Right, Punches Presenter Chris Rock Onstage While Presenting The Award For Best Documentary Feature At The Oscars On March 27, 2022, At The Dolby Theater In Los Angeles.

Will Smith, right, punches presenter Chris Rock onstage while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello)

“I hope the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I hope the good that can be done will at least open people’s hearts to see, recognize and support the incredible artists from and around of this movie,” Smith said.

In “Emancipation”, Smith plays a slave named Peter who runs away from a plantation in Louisiana.

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Arrive At The Oscars On Sunday, March 27, 2022 At The Dolby Theater In Los Angeles.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/John Locher)

Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’ shortly after slapping Rock, is up for another nomination for his role in ‘Emancipation.’ If the actor receives a nomination, he will not be able to attend the ceremony.

