Wisconsin finalizes deal to hire Luke Fickell

Wisconsin is finalizing a deal to make Luke Fickell the school’s next football coach, sources have told ESPN.

Although a few steps remain – including a regents meeting on Sunday afternoon which has been officially announced – a deal is expected to be formalized to make Fickell the next Badgers coach within the next 24 hours.

Fickell has informed his Cincinnati Bearcats team that he is leaving for the Wisconsin job, sources told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Special teams coach Kerry Coombs will serve as the Bearcats’ interim coach, sources have told ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that all applicants for the Wisconsin job, including interim coach Jim Leonhard, have been told they are not getting the job. That sets the stage for one of the most telling moves in the college football carousel, with Wisconsin attracting the nation’s top 5-man coach who brings extensive experience to the Big Ten’s Midwest footprint.

Fickell led Cincinnati in the college football playoffs last season and went 57-18 in six years there. Fickell’s 2021 Bearcats team went 13-0 before losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoffs, becoming the first Group 5 team to reach CFP.

Fickell has strong Big Ten roots, having served as a longtime assistant coach and coordinator at Ohio State and played there collegiately. He had been picky about jobs over the years as Cincinnati rose to the top of the Group of 5, being selective about the Midwest footprint.

Fickell would replace Paul Chryst, who was let go midway through the season after going 67-26 in eight seasons there. He had been replaced by Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator and was considered a candidate for the head coaching position.

Fickell’s appeal to the Badgers brass, along with his record and league roots, is his ability to build a program. Fickell made Cincinnati one of the best development programs in the nation, taking lowly recruits and consistently producing strong teams.

The Bearcats had nine players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, which was third behind only Georgia (15) and LSU (10).

Fickell spent one season as interim coach in the Big Ten, going 6-7 in 2011 following the firing of Jim Tressel at Ohio State. He remained patient from there, working as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and winning a national championship in the 2014 season.