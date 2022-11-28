Women’s basketball: Gophers bounce back, top Liberty

Katie Borowicz scored a career-high 21 points, Alanna Michaeux added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Gophers women’s basketball team bounced back in the Cav Classic with a 77-65 victory over Liberty on Sunday in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia edged the Gophers 73-70 in their tournament opener on Saturday, but Minnesota got back on track Sunday. The Gophers took a five-point lead into the halftime break and extended it to 11 by the end of the third quarter.

Leading the charge was Borowicz, who in addition to setting her career-high points total, matched her career high with five steals. She also got some help from Amaya Battle, who added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Mya Berkman led Liberty (2-4) with 26 points and Kennedi Williams added 21.

The Gophers will be back in action on Wednesday, where they’ll take on Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. at The Barn.