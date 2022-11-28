World Cup titans Spain and Germany live to fight another day

DOHA, Qatar — It looked, for periods, like a Champions League group stage game between the potential winners of the tournament. You push, you push, but, in the end, you err on the side of caution because you know you’ll live to fight another day. And the damage of a resounding defeat – if only psychological, if only to answer the deluge of criticism and questioning – far outweighs the benefits of three points that, frankly, no one will remember. .

It could have been different, of course, if Japan hadn’t somehow soiled the bed against Costa Rica earlier in the day, managing to lose 1-0 to an opponent who had scored seven goals against Spain. and which, on paper, looked distinctly outdated. . If Japan had won, the arithmetic for Germany would have been brutally simple: beat Spain or go home after just two games, along with Canada and Qatar (well, in the case of the latter, stay residence).

Instead, Japan’s result meant Germany’s fate would be decided, come what may, on the final day. The 1-1 draw with Spain, however, means that Germany are not in control of their own destiny. They have to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain beat Japan. Both are likely, maybe even very likely, but past World Cups have taught us not to take anything for granted. And, frankly, does Japan beat Spain or does Germany not beat Costa Rica is that much less likely than, say, a World Cup awarded to a nation of 3 million in the midst of winter ?

Plus, Germany knows all about not taking things for granted. Their group stage exit at the hands of South Korea four years ago is as smart as ever. And, at least on this occasion, they held the future in their hands. Here in Qatar, they don’t.

Still, there was an atmosphere of conservatism and lack of urgency from both teams at Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.

Manager Hansi Flick’s changes showed he was playing the long game. He brought Niklas Sule back into the heart of the defense (good idea, being the greatest full-back in the world, but not against Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo) and inserted Thilo Kehrer at right-back (you got lemons, make some the lemonade). Leon Goretzka has joined Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, aiming to counter Luis Enrique’s patented ‘death by possession’ approach.

More tellingly, he moved Thomas Muller to centre-forward. It’s a role the Bayern Munich man hasn’t played on a regular basis for over a decade. At 33, he’s not what he used to be in terms of athleticism, and he’s never been the most technically refined player, but intelligence, charisma and mastery of spatial relationships still make him an asset.

Luis Enrique, left, and Hansi Flick, right, will both be content with Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Spain and Germany as he keeps both nations in the hunt for the World Cup. Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For much of the game, Flick was right. Germany conceded a few chances, but the press worked – if not to create the high turnovers so prized by Flick, at least to contain Spain’s rise in areas where it was less of a threat.

For his part, it felt like Spain coach Luis Enrique was also looking beyond Germany. His only change – Dani Carvajal for Cesar Azpilicueta – was more about load management for his aging right-backs than any tactical reason.

Spain played their game and Germany responded with a basic but effective press that limited Spain’s chances to a single shot from Dani Olmo, brilliantly saved by Manuel Neuer. At halftime it wasn’t much to talk about, but a clean sheet after Japan’s collapse was already something.

Group E generalist O D L GD PLS 1 – Spain 2 1 1 0 +7 4 2 – Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3 3-Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3 4 – Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1 The first two countries qualify for the round of 16

Enrique can be unpredictable but the introduction of a proper centre-forward like Alvaro Morata for Torres 10 minutes into the second half was straight out of the basic training manual. But sometimes the simplest gestures are the most effective. Jordi Alba found space on the left and sent a ball which Morata, after flying past Sule, let it run down his body and stab him with the outside of his right foot. Soon after, Marco Asensio missed the chance to make it 2-0 and Flick decided it was time to play.

Enter Leroy Sane (maybe not fully fit yet, but fit enough to make an appearance) and central striker Niclas Fullkrug. Jamal Musiala moved inside, where he could finally influence the game, with two fast wingers like Sane and Serge Gnabry on either side of him and Fullkrug in front of him.

The logical consequence? Spain pushed back. And, at that point, you were either going to get a Spanish goal on the counter or a German equaliser. We got the latter, seven minutes from time, with Sane combining with Musiala to set up a vicious blast from Fullkrug into the top of Unai Simon’s net.

Ten minutes later, after full time and added time, there was Enrique, his arm around Flick’s neck, chatting and laughing. It was comfortable, as if these two men knew they might see each other again.

Unless, of course, Costa Rica and Japan have something to remember.