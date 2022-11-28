Young crypto founder shocks industry with sudden death at 30 in his sleep

Amber Group

Tiantian Kullander, the influential young founder of cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, died suddenly in his sleep on November 23, the company confirmed.

The group had just received a $3 billion valuation earlier this year and was in the process of raising another $100 million – a runaway success in which it played a vital role after launching Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs. Group Inc and Morgan Stanley workers.

His meteoric rise continued and in 2019 he earned a spot on the Forbes Under 30 list.

“He has invested himself body and soul in the company, at each stage of its growth. He led by example with his intelligence, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,” the company wrote in a statement confirming his death on its website, memorializing him as a “devoted” husband and father. magnet “.

Known affectionately to his peers as “TT”, the company remembers him as a “respected thought leader and widely recognized pioneer for the industry”.

“His depth of knowledge, willingness to collaborate, and desire to always help others have benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His ideas and creativity have inspired many projects, people and communities.

“We have lost a great partner and true friend in TT and words cannot express our grief at this time. TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the leader in our industry as it This was TT’s ambition and dream.

Further details surrounding Kullander’s death were unavailable, except that he died in his sleep.

The statement also states that Kullander served on the “Board of Fnatic (one of the most successful esports organizations in the world) and founded KeeperDAO (the first on-chain cash underwriter) before returning it to its community.”

“TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the leader in our industry, because that was TT’s ambition and dream.”

“TT was a devoted husband, loving father and fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He is survived by his wife and their beloved son. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this difficult time. »

Kullander is the second young crypto genius to shock the industry with his death in recent weeks: On October 28, Nikolas Mushegian, 29, one of MakerDAO’s early developers, washed up on a Puerto Rican beach after a apparent drowning, just hours after he tweeted about an alleged murder plot to take his life.

