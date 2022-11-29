A Unique Celestial Event Will Happen in Chicago Next Month as Mars Plays ‘Peekaboo’ – NBC Chicago

The twinkling of Christmas lights will give Chicago-area residents plenty to enjoy in the month of December, but several interesting celestial events might distract you from the Earthbound shows.

According to the Adler Planetarium, a “lunar occultation” will take place on the night of December 7, when a total of five planets could be visible to the naked eye around Christmas.

The “lunar occultation” will take place early in the evening of December 7, according to planetarium officials.

The planet Mars will be at its peak of year-round brightness on the first week of the month, and on the night of the full moon on December 7, it will actually be at its highest point in the sky for the past 15 years. months, according to astronomers.

As the full moon rises, Mars will disappear behind the moon just after 9 p.m., officials say. About an hour later, it will reappear on the far side of the moon as it continues its journey across the night sky.

Astronomers say the process is called “lunar occultation”, which is very similar to an eclipse. The phenomenon will only be visible at certain times and for certain parts of the Earth, and Chicago will be included this time around.

A Mars occultation occurred earlier this year, but it only partially obscured the planet, and it was only visible in parts of Asia.

Later in the month, Adler astronomers say up to five planets will be visible to the naked eye. With the crescent moon rising in the night sky around Christmas Day on Dec. 25, four planets will appear in the sky near the moon, officials say.

Mercury will appear as a faint spot in the southwestern sky, and the much brighter Venus will appear closer to the horizon. Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible on the far side of the moon, while Mars will be closer to the northeastern part of the evening sky.

The key to seeing this particular sight will be to have a clear line of sight of the southwestern sky about 45 minutes after sunset. This will allow viewers to see the four planets in the southern and southwestern parts of the sky and see Mars in the northeastern part.

This show will be on view during the last week of December, officials said.

For more information, astronomers can visit the Adler Planetarium website.