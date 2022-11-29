Access Softek Launches EasyVest® YourChoice to Provide Community Financial Institutions with an Advanced Digital Investment Solution

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking provider, has launched EasyVest YourChoice, an integrated investment solution that gives users the ability to trade stocks, fractional shares, and mutual and exchange-traded funds from within a digital banking platform.

Access Softek’s EasyVest YourChoice provides banks and credit unions with a solution that taps into the $73 trillion investment market that is typically addressed by large national banks, Fintechs, and investment firms. YourChoice positions community financial institutions with a competitive advantage over traditional financial institutions by integrating with online and mobile banking applications, growing and complementing a financial institution’s existing wealth management service.

“Access Softek’s EasyVest YourChoice solution places community financial institutions at the forefront of a major industry shift,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Big banks previously dominated the wealth investment landscape, but we are confident that our technology will place the power in the hands of the institutions who understand their consumers’ financial needs best.”

Access Softek created EasyVest YourChoice to increase user digital engagement, retain existing users, attract new users (especially younger users), and to provide convenient access to a multifunctional investment solution within a digital banking platform. EasyVest YourChoice is a part of Access Softek’s Access Digital Investment Suite, which includes EasyVest Automated, a robo-advisor solution, and EasyCoin, a crypto investment solution. The solutions can be used standalone or in any combination as part of the more extensive Access Digital Investment Suite.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek is the trusted partner of credit unions and banks, providing comprehensive Access Digital suite of banking solutions that includes everything consumers and business owners need from the basics of online and mobile banking to account opening and lending, conversational banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, automated investing, crypto solution that can be integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, modern intuitive member UI/UX, and other innovative products.

Today, over six million clients securely and easily manage their money using Access Softek solutions. Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, and for over three decades continues to deliver industry firsts and ensure reliable support from its Berkeley, California, headquarters. For more information, visit www.accesssoftek.com.

