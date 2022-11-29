After the controversy, the 2024 Olympics mascot will be a little more made in Brittany – Bretagne

It is a mascot that will have caused a lot of talk. Mocking spirits first saw in the “Phryges”, which will symbolize the Paris 2024 Olympics, the representation of a clitoris. Sorrowers – including the Ministers of Ecological Transition and Sports – then regretted that the stuffed animals were 90% made in China. And not in the homeland of the French Revolution, of which the Phrygian cap is nevertheless a symbol. The Olympic Committee justified itself by explaining that this was the case for most stuffed animals sold in France.

Faced with the controversy, one of the French manufacturers of the mascot has decided to review its plans. The company Doudou and company initially thought to produce 15% of the stuffed animals in its brand new Breton factory, inaugurated in January in La Guerche-de-Bretagne (35). The rest, that is to say the overwhelming majority, had to be produced by the workers of the Middle Kingdom. Finally, the company is aiming for half French production. That is a target of 500,000 figurines stuffed with tricolor hands.

Forty jobs

Difference between stuffed animals made in France and those made in China: they will be articulated. And will also cost ten euros more, or €39 per unit, given the significant difference in production costs between France and China. “The starting price was planned at €50, explains Tony Estanguet, president of the event’s Organizing Committee. But thanks to the efforts of Doudou et Compagnie and all the distributors, who agreed to cut back on their margin, we were able to lower the price. »

“This objective of 50% is a challenge”, recognizes Alain Joly, president of the company. “To achieve this, we will probably produce a little less of our traditional stuffed animals. He also plans to hire about forty people to reach the rate of 1,000 to 1,500 stuffed animals per day. And hopes, in the long term, to perpetuate these jobs.