Aggression of a teacher from Pacé by a student: the school on strike – Rennes

In Pacé, near Rennes, spirits are shaken. A teacher from Guy Gérard elementary school was assaulted during class time by one of her students. “At the start of a physical education session, the CM2 student was unable to manage his frustration and entered into a violent crisis, both verbal and physical, towards his teacher”, specifies the rectorate of Rennes, confirming information from Ouest-France. Following this physical violence, the educational team of the establishment issued a strike notice for Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 November. This morning, kindergartens and elementary schools were closed.

Concern among parents

Actions supported by the parents of students, themselves alerted by the situation. They were notified the same day of the facts in writing. If their children have been accompanied by the school psychologist since Friday, the pupil concerned stayed at home at the end of the week. “All the parents are very worried about what will happen on Monday when the student returns, who will also find himself in difficulty,” said the school’s parents’ association in a press release. “The academic and social situation of this student, in great difficulty, has been known for several months by the competent services. He needs help, his family too”.

Support to adapt

The student concerned, who “benefits from recognition of his disability by the MDPH”, had been identified by all the services since last year, confirms the rectorate of Rennes. The teachers benefited from support in managing the child’s behavioral difficulties. “This situation is therefore the subject of particular attention, both towards the student and his family, and towards the educational team”, assures the institution. “Work is currently being carried out with the social and medical services to adapt the care of this student”.

A national education inspector has already visited the scene, in particular to accompany the teacher in her filing of a complaint. “In view of the young age of this minor, his criminal responsibility cannot be engaged”, specifies the public prosecutor. ” A procedure concerning him is opened under child protection before a juvenile judge. It is within this framework that a response adapted to this particular situation will be sought”.

A tense situation

In the establishment, on November 25, the only alternative proposed was the change of class of the child concerned. “The response […] is unsatisfactory under the circumstances. The change of class only shifts the difficulties”, regrets the association of parents of pupils. “Are we certain that all possible levers have been activated and supported, to allow schooling for this student in conditions suitable for him and his classmates? »

The rectorate of Rennes received, in the afternoon, a delegation of parents of pupils. “The family of the student concerned will also be received, in order to consider care and support for this young boy who suffers from behavioral problems,” he also confides. The difficulty of properly supporting students with disabilities is significant in Brittany. AESH out of breath, teachers not trained to manage such important disorders: calls for help are numerous. In Rennes, this Monday, the Clémenceau elementary school was also on strike to alert people to the situation.