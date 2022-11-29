Arizona secretary of state sues after Republican officials refuse to certify county election results | 2022 US Midterm Elections

Republican officials in a rural Arizona county on Monday refused to certify the results of the 2022 midterm elections, despite no evidence that anything was wrong with the tally earlier this month.

Some officials who have embraced voter fraud theories have held their ground, defying a state deadline and setting the stage for a legal battle.

The move came under pressure from prominent Republicans to dismiss results showing Democrats winning the best races, and the county was holding its ground on the tough day afternoon that was the deadline for several counties to confirm. the results.

In a lawsuit on Monday, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the gubernatorial race, asked a judge to order county officials to seek election, which, according to it, was an obligation under Arizona law. Lawyers representing a Cochise County voter and a group of retirees filed a similar complaint Monday, the deadline for counties to approve official vote counts, known as canvassing.

The county’s two Republican supervisors delayed poll voting until they again heard concerns about certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment was properly approved.

State Chief Electoral Officer Kori Lorick wrote in a letter last week that Hobbs was required by law to approve the statewide solicitation by next week and should exclude the Cochise County votes if not received in time.

It would threaten to swing the winner in at least two close races, a U.S. House seat and a public school leader, from a Republican to a Democrat.

Hobbs’ lawsuit asks the Cochise County Superior Court to order officials to certify the results by Thursday. Failure to certify them would undermine the will of county voters “and further sow confusion and doubt about the integrity of Arizona’s electoral system,” Hobbs’ attorneys wrote.

“The Board of Supervisors had all the information it needed to certify this election and failed to meet its responsibility to the voters of Cochise,” Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, said in an email.

Democratic election attorney Marc Elias also pledged, via Twitter, to sue the county.

Elsewhere, Republican supervisors in Mohave County postponed a certification vote until later Monday after hearing comments from residents angry about ballot printer issues in Maricopa County.

Officials in Maricopa County, the largest in the state, where the state capital Phoenix is ​​located, said everyone had a chance to vote and all legal ballots were counted.

The election results were largely certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country despite right-wing punches during their campaigns that sought to undermine public confidence in American democracy. Many of the more extreme candidates lost.

But the road has been tougher in Arizona, which has become the focal point of efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the 2020 election and push false tales of fraud, following Joe Biden’s surprise victory in the state – a result that was first called out by Fox News, another fact that infuriated Trump as he railed against losing the White House.

Arizona has long been a GOP stronghold, but this month Democrats won most of the high-profile races against Trump Republicans.

Lake, who lost the gubernatorial race to Hobbs, and Mark Finchem, the candidate for secretary of state, however, refused to acknowledge their losses in the midterm elections. They blame Republican Maricopa County election officials for a problem with some ballot printers.

David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Research and Innovation, said officials delaying certification breed illegitimate mistrust in elections and disenfranchise voters.

“Last year, it became an unprecedented dereliction of duty for county officials to violate their oaths of office and refuse to certify election results, citing ‘hunches’ or alleged problems in [other] jurisdictions,” Becker said.

Navajo, a rural, Republican-leaning county, conservative Yavapai and Coconino County, which is staunchly Democratic, voted Monday to certify.

In Cochise County, GOP supervisors last week demanded that the Secretary of State prove that vote-counting machines were legally certified before approving election results.

