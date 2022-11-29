Australia to withdraw tens of thousands of Covid-19 fines – RT World News

NSW authorities overturn sanctions after losing court battle

Authorities in Australia’s largest state, New South Wales (NSW), have said they will withdraw or refund tens of thousands of fines imposed for breaching restrictions during the pandemic.

The move follows a defeat suffered by the New South Wales government in a court battle against free advocacy group Redfern Legal Center on Tuesday.

The group launched a test case in July on behalf of three plaintiffs, arguing that their fines of between A$1,000 ($673) and A$3,000 ($2,020) were invalid because the penalty notices did not sufficiently describe the offence.

“It’s not a big ask, if you’re going to fine someone for an infraction, to define what the infraction is in the notice,” Katherine Richardson, the plaintiffs’ solicitor, argued in the New South Wales Supreme Court, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Government lawyers have now admitted that the tickets seriously fall short of legal requirements.

Shortly after the hearing, the Fines Administration Commissioner said 33,121 fines were to be withdrawn as they were issued with similar wording to the plaintiffs’ notices.

Redfern Legal Center said on Twitter that the development was a “memorable victory” for that.

However, the Revenue NSW tax agency insisted the challenge had been to a “technical basis” and that the court’s decision did not mean that the offenses giving rise to the fines had not been committed.

A full judgment in presiding judge Dina Yehia’s case is expected next year.