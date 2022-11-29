Bail set for suspects in death of 12-year-old child; 2 of 3 suspects charged in another murder case

The suspects in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old child appeared in court on Monday. Two of the three suspects are now charged with another murder. testified during the court hearing that Markell Noah was shot while arguing with the suspects over a gun. JPD officials previously said Noah died while playing Russian roulette. Markell Noah was reported missing before being found dead later that day in an abandoned house on Audubon Place. Eshawn Green, 14 and 17, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. A judge set bail for the 14-year-old at $1 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the forgery charge. Green’s bail was set at $2 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the forgery charge. The detective said Markell Noah’s body was moved in an attempt to conceal it, leading to charges of tampering with evidence. The judge set $500,000 bond for 21-year-old Kaylan Owens, who is charged as an afterthought accessory to the murder. Police said Owens helped clean up the crime scene. “I feel like they shouldn’t have had any connection — everyone,” Sonya Noah said. “I feel like they had no remorse for my baby for what they did to her. Because what they did to her wasn’t even human. They couldn’t have had no type of love for my baby like they did.” The families of the victim and suspect were involved in a fight outside the JPD headquarters, where the hearing was held. Officers separated the families and no one was arrested. Green and Owens, who police say were dating, have also been charged with capital murder in connection with an October shooting that killed 44-year-old Terell Jenkins. They were both denied bail in this case. Lawyers said Owens was two weeks pregnant. WAPT News is not reporting the 14-year-old’s name due to his age.

