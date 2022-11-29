Balenciaga corrects ‘serious mistakes’ amid controversial ad campaigns

Balenciaga is dealing with the fallout of a major fashion faux pas.

Days after issuing its first apology for its recent ad campaigns involving children, the luxury brand has addressed the controversies further, admitting mistakes were made.

“We strongly condemn child abuse; we never intended to include it in our story,” the company said in a Nov. 28 statement. “The two separate advertising campaigns in question reflect a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

The statement acknowledged that the first campaign, a giveaway campaign, featured children with teddy bear bags dressed in what appeared to be BDSM-inspired outfits.

“Our teddy bear bags and gift collection should not have been shown with children,” the statement continued. “It was a poor choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure to assess and validate the images. The responsibility lies with Balenciaga alone.”

The fashion company also touched on the second campaign for its Spring 2023 collection, which the brand said was intended to replicate a “business office environment”, and included a photo with a background page of a 2008 Supreme Court decision that upheld the promotion of child pornography is illegal and not protected by free speech.