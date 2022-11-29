Bavaria November CPI +10.9% vs. +11.0% year-on-year

CPI Bavaria -0.3% vs +0.7% m/m previous

Here are all the other status readings released at the same time:

Hesse CPI +9.7% vs. +9.9% year-on-year

Hesse CPI -0.4% vs. +1.1% m/m before

Brandenburg CPI +10.5% vs. +10.8% year-on-year

Brandenburg CPI -0.5% vs. +1.1% m/m before

Baden-Württemberg CPI +9.6% vs. +9.8% year-on-year

CPI Baden-Württemberg -0.2% vs +0.8% m/m previous

All state readings point to a similar trend that the annual consumer price inflation reading is weaker than in October, with monthly numbers showing a decline of inflation

Inflation



Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.



Read this term for the month. This should see Germany’s national reading turn softer too, around 10.1% to 10.2% as opposed to an estimated 10.4% – which is similar to the October figure.